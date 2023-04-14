This World Art Day, unleash the artist within by attending these fun art events

Bring out your art supplies to celebrate World Art Day that falls on April 15, at a festival in Thane. And if you can’t make it there, sign up for cool online creative sessions

Moments from the festival’s workshop that took place earlier this week; (right) A previous pottery workshop

Scribble at your desk

Get creative with your furniture. Paint and learn refurbishing tips at this furniture painting workshop with PaintMomzy. Participants get to take their work home too.

On April 14; 11 am to 5 pm

Cost INR Rs 6,500

Living art

With the aim to champion art in all forms, whether dance, theatre, poetry and more, the art festival includes a Bollywood dance workshop with SassyThumkkas to get you in the mood.

On April 14; 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Cost Rs 600

Mirror, mirror on the wall

Don’t miss the mosaic mirror workshop hosted by Bombay Drawing Room at the festival. Curated for beginners and enthusiasts, the event will walk participants through the process of creating their first mosaic.

On April 16; 3 pm to 6 pm

Log on to bombaydrawingroom.com

Cost Rs 1,900

Art at the flea

The festival concludes with a weekend pop-up with over 10 small businesses showcasing their work. This includes art prints, handcrafted products, and jewellery.

on April 15 and 16; 11 am to 8 pm

Summer fun

Extending World Art Day, the store will host the iCraft Kids Summer Camp. This includes five days of workshops that introduces painting and craft with 12 items, from clocks and felt bags to magnets and keychains.

On April 17 to 21; 2 pm to 5 pm

Cost Rs 3,000

Did you know?

World Art Day was first celebrated on April 15, 2012 after it was declared by the International Association of Art (IAA), a partner of UNESCO, at their 17th General Assembly. It falls on the birth anniversary of visionary artist Leonardo da Vinci, and serves to promote fine arts and creativity.

Sign up for these

A curated list of workshops and platforms to expand your interest in art.

. Get arty and eco-friendly through online live sessions at this natural dye workshop with Aditi Singh.on April 15 and 16, 5 pm to 7 pm

Log on to @thesolostudio

Cost Rs 1,500

. Browse through online courses about various art forms and techniques.

Log on to thevirtualinstructor.com and artyfactory.com

. Get started with this art teacher training course to share your love for art with students.

Log on to konsultart.com/art-teacher-training-course/

. Read through this instructional blog and video to learn how to draw birds with artist David Sibley.

Log on to audubon.org/magazine/summer-2020/learn-draw-birds-david-sibley