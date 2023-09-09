New Vasantashram completes 76 years, and to celebrate this milestone, the landmark near Crawford Market is documenting the voices of their diverse guests

Owner Sujata Rao (in blue) interacts with the guests of the hotel in the common room, which she calls a workstation

Listen to this article New Vasantashram celebrates 76 years with a special tribute to diverse guests x 00:00

On a September morning, this writer’s date with history began by entering the over a century-old Narasinh Mansion, and negotiating three flights of creaky wooden steps and worn-out walls that didn’t inspire. On approaching the third floor to New Vasantashram, we notice a dramatic, vibrant change. Bright shades of yellow, red and blue popped out, and a Warli painting along the wall led us to the entrance of our summit, which is celebrating its 76th year by documenting the voices of its new and old guests.

“My father Pilinja Laxminarayan Rao founded this hotel in 1947, just a few days before Independence,” current owner Sujata Rao tells us. We meet her in a room that is partitioned by a vintage circular stained-glass window into two sections: the reception and a small temple. Receptionist Jagannath Shetty, who has been employed with the hotel for a decade now, is sifting through his record books. Behind him, sets of room keys dangle from a stand that has been repurposed from an old window frame. Rao believes the name New Vasantashram emerged from the fact that India was set for a new journey after Independence. “The word ‘ashram’ alludes to affordability and the feeling of safety,” she explains. The hotel currently has 50 beds divided across common dorms, single and double rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

A vintage stained window divides the room into reception and a temple; (right) an old keychain from when Rao’s father used to run the lodge

Delhi-based artist Adarsh Palandi, who recently checked in, greets us. “The first thing I noticed here was the temple. Some of the paintings of the gods date to the 1920s. Back then, these paintings were spotted in many Hindu homes. Raja Ravi Varma made these portraits because not everyone was allowed in temples, but he believed that god is for all irrespective of caste. Some of the prints in this temple could possibly include originals,” he suggests.

Rao leads us to a long balcony that offers a clear view of the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office. We spot two Japanese citizens Nishin Hasegawa and Akito Hayata peering over for a wider panorama; both are first-time tourists in India, who made Vasantashram their first destination in Mumbai. Next, we meet Nagpur girl, Renuka Rao, a BCom student from HR College. “I discovered this hotel on the Internet in November, 2022. I have been a regular since then. Presently, I have been living for two months to complete my internship. I love my daily interactions with different people, the homely vibe, and sipping on my morning chai on the balcony!”

Guests and staff members gather for a morning aarti every Friday

Rushikesh Chougule, a CFA student, and current hotel employee recalls his days as an intern for his audits, and how he ended up working here. He studies in the morning, and oversees the hotel’s social media and accounts for the rest of the day. “Previously, only businessmen from across the city would stay here because Mumbai was the commercial hub. Slowly, as businesses shifted elsewhere, tourists, students and even families checked in. We felt this diversity ought to be documented as ‘Voices of New Vasantashram’. There was no record of our guests before this; so, when we completed 76 years, I felt the time was right to record their journeys with us. For some, Mumbai is the city of dreams; the fact that we get to be a part of this belief makes it worth documenting,” she shares.

Before leaving, we join the weekly aarti by 72-year-old employee Keshav Laxman Acharya; he’s an employee since 1973. “Back then, we used to be “houseful” all the time. The rooms were as cheap as R20 per night, including food, which I used to prepare. My rasam was so famous that some guests would drink two to three cups of it. We don’t serve food anymore but in those days, a South Indian feast was a daily affair! Our Friday aarti continues where guests gather and participate,” says Acharya.

The hotel has 50 beds. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi, Devanshi Doshi

“My family-like employees and the fact that I have always been open to opportunities helped us thrive over the decades, including the pandemic [they were shut during the first lockdown]. Change is constant, and New Vasantashram has managed to retain the word ‘new’ over the decades. We have experienced an age when the only marketing was via word of mouth. Today, it has shifted organically to relying on social media tools to post travel vlogs about places to explore near the hotel. New Vasantashram is a passion, and it continues to make space for my memories as well as the memories of thousands of others,” Rao signs off.

Log on to @newvasantashram