Keen to give rock climbing a shot but unsure of where and how to begin? An Andheri-based academy will show you the ropes

Kartik Aayre, a bouldering instructor at the academy, conducts a rock climbing workshop. Pics courtesy/Mumbai Movement Academy

Listen to this article Want to have fun? Learn rock climbing at this workshop in Mumbai this week x 00:00

If you’re an amateur adventure geek who is eager to experience an activity in a safe environment, an academy in Andheri might have the right pick for you. Mumbai Movement Academy conducts workshops that are open to anyone aged 16 years and above. Those with no prior experience can also sign up.

Dr Rishi Prasad, co-founder of the academy, elaborates about the programme, “The workshop is an introductory session for rock climbing, especially for the beginners who have never had a chance to explore rock climbing before. Basic fitness levels are compulsory. Those who don’t have medical or physical restrictions can attend the workshop. For example, if they are restricted by doing certain movements like hanging on their arms, it could be problematic. Apart from these constraints, you don’t need to have any particular fitness level to be able to experience it.”



Participants scale the walls during a session

The session will follow all necessary safety measures, and will be conducted by certified trainers. He shares, “In a typical bouldering workshop, the wall extends to between 12 and 15 feet. Here, the safety arrangements include the crash mats on the floor. We advise bringing a comfortable and clean pair of shoes that are not soft, and have a good grip. With a soft grip, they compress a lot, and you don’t get a secure, safe grip.”

Prasad calls rock climbing a physical puzzle. He says, “Rock climbing, when you look at it, it looks like you’re grabbing a rope, and that will pull you up. But once you do it, you realise there’s no route lined up for you. You have to figure out how to position yourself depending on the holds on your own. So, that’s the puzzle-solving part of rock climbing. When you see advanced climbers, they usually stand and map out where their hands should go. It’s like a physical puzzle, which you solve using your body.”



Rishi Prasad

Dos and don’ts

>> Check the surfaces before climbing

>> Don’t stand on the mat when people are climbing

>> Clip your fingernails before climbing

>> Plan a way down before climbing up to anything

ON June 28, 10 am

AT Mumbai Movement Academy, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

LOG ON TO allevents.in

COST Rs 800 per person