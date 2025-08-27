Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Attend this Japanese theatre workshop in Lonavala to be one with body mind and soul

Attend this Japanese theatre workshop in Lonavala to be one with body, mind, and soul

Updated on: 27 August,2025 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rhea Varghese | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

A three-day Butoh workshop by a 72-year-old Japanese dancer and choreographer in Alibaug offers people a platform to reconnect and channel their emotions through expressive body movements

Attend this Japanese theatre workshop in Lonavala to be one with body, mind, and soul

A moment from Yumiko Yoshioka’s solo performance 100 Light Years of Solitude. Pic courtesy/Edgar Gutierrez Cavillo

Listen to this article
Attend this Japanese theatre workshop in Lonavala to be one with body, mind, and soul
x
00:00

There are days when we instinctively feel out of place in our own body and mind; making us feel disconnected with our own selves. This is where Yumiko Yoshioka steps in with her Body Resonance workshop that strives to re-establish the connection through Butoh. With roots tracing back to late 1950s Japan, Butoh is a diverse form of theatre and dance involving a performer in white body makeup channelling the depth of their emotions using slow, dramatic body movements. 

There are days when we instinctively feel out of place in our own body and mind; making us feel disconnected with our own selves. This is where Yumiko Yoshioka steps in with her Body Resonance workshop that strives to re-establish the connection through Butoh. With roots tracing back to late 1950s Japan, Butoh is a diverse form of theatre and dance involving a performer in white body makeup channelling the depth of their emotions using slow, dramatic body movements. 

Born in Tokyo, and based in Berlin since 1988, Yoshioka came up with Body Resonance, a series of body movements incorporating characteristics of Butoh, combined with Yoga, Noguchi Taiso gymnastics and Tai Chi, to name a few. These techniques allow one to use their body to embrace vibrations and sensations guided by the universe.



Yoshioka performs Before The Dawn. Pic Courtesy/Bea Jun
Yoshioka performs Before The Dawn. Pic Courtesy/Bea Jun


“After participating in various political movements as a university student, I reached a stage of burnout and decided to do something to enrich my soul. One day, I came across a flyer, requesting for Butoh dancers, and even though I was inexperienced, it felt like a calling, and since then my life has never been the same,” shared Yoshioka. 

The versatile dancer and choreographer, who has visited India four times in the past, made her fifth and recent visit to Auroville, Tamil Nadu. She conducted her first Body Resonance workshop in the country during her visit from August 10 to 16. The seven-day session showcased various techniques to its participants who felt liberated and in control of their body and mind.

Participants perform bodywork exercises at Yumiko Yoshioka’s workshop in Auroville. pics courtesy/yuvasri, yatra arts media
Participants perform bodywork exercises at Yumiko Yoshioka’s workshop in Auroville. Pics courtesy/Yuvasri, Yatra Arts Media

Her upcoming workshop at UsPaar, Alibaug, a space for artistes to interact with like-minded people, will involve a range of exercises and techniques for performers and non-performers alike to reconnect with themselves. “From making waves, to rotation exercises, and forming the number eight using their bodies, these techniques will help open passages to release unnecessary tension, freeing their bodies to make space for creative energies while seeking inspiration to be able to dance openly,” explains Yoshioka.

She is keen that participants discover their uniqueness amidst a sea of commonalities. “I hope people will not only find the workshop fun and enjoyable but invoke curiosity within themselves. They should come up with their own ways to dance and experience wholeness like never before.” 

On August 29 to 31; 10 am onwards
At UsPaar, Kashid, Alibaug
Call 8580464578 (WhatsApp for registration)
Entry Rs 15,000 (includes meals and accommodation)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai guide weekend guide things to do in mumbai lonavala Lifestyle news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK