An ongoing exhibition will reiterate the artistic practices and mythological tales that have shaped India’s rich and diverse folk culture. Here is a visual walkthrough of the space

Jumadi Bhuta mask, 20th century CE represents Jumadi, one of the most powerful bhutas in bhuta kola, a sacred ritual performance in Karnataka’s south-western coast

Listen to this article Attend this ongoing art exhibition in Mumbai to explore India's unique folk culture x 00:00

A shared generational heritage, Indian folk art is an ocean of the many communities and cultures that echo the spirit of a country as diverse and multifaceted as India. At an ongoing exhibition at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), titled Metamorphosis-Art, Artists and Tradition- celebration of tribal and folk art of India, we explored folk treasures from different pockets of the country. Curated by a batch of 20 Post Graduate Diploma Students of CSMVS, affliated to University of Mumbai, the exhibition is well defined into three sections.

Wooden head masks, late 20th century CE which possibly depict Jatayu and either Sugriva or Bali originate from Lankapodi Jatra, a open-air theatrical performance from Odisha. Pics/Atul Kamble

The first, Community Chronicles, delves into the history and practice of community storytelling in India inspired from the rich oeuvre of mythology while the second, Embodied Echoes presents art pieces which talk about the ways through which people seek a connection with the divine.

Mumbai Mosaic: Warli Reimagined by Kiran Vinayak Gorwala, 2024. This Warli canvas vividly captures the hustle and bustle of Mumbai’s daily life. From local trains to iconic landmarks like Gateway of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange building — the chaotic movement all around embodies the city’s tireless spirit

The final section, Transformations, reinterprets the contemporary world through the lens of folk art. “It was a greatlearning experience for all of us. In this day and age, when traditional art forms are fading away from people’s memories, we wanted to highlight folk and tribal art as well as the artists who have been practicing these art forms for generations,” Aishwarya Thale, one of the students curating the exhibition, shares while walking us through the 17 exhibits in the gallery.

The writer tries out an interactive kiosk at the gallery which lets viewers attempt quizzes and play folk art-themed jigsaw puzzles based on the artworks on display

Vandana Prapanna, senior curator (Indian miniature paintings) at the Museum, and mentor for the exhibition throws light on the idea, “Museology is a very practical subject. Through this exhibition, we lay out the field for students to gain practical experience of the subject. From budgeting to lighting and writing labels; they learn to do it all by themselves. While curating, we generally stop at the 20th century but with this collection we have tried to bring the echoes of our ancient folk and tribal arts into the 21st century.”

Mata ni Pachedi: Sacred textiles of the Vaghari community by Sanjay Manubhai Chitara, 2024. This 300-year-old textile is a sacred shrine cloth created by the Vaghari community of Gujarat that illustrates events from mythology, epics and religious processions

TILL Ongoing; 10.15 am to 6 pm (museum hours)

AT Special Exhibition Gallery,

Extension Wing, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

LOG ON TO csmvs.in

ENTRY Museum entry ticket applicable



1039: The story of COVID-19: Phad painting by Kalyan Joshi, 2024. This COVID-themed Phad painting portrays the Coronavirus as a monstrous force. Unlike traditional Phad art that is used in religious storytelling performances this artwork is a standalone contemporary piece. The final panel, depicting vaccines, offers hope by expanding Phad’s visual language beyond its traditional form



A panel from Epic narratives unfolds, the Aranya Kanda of Ramayana by Chetan Parshuram Gangavane and Eknath Parshuram Gangavane, 2024. The painting depicts an episode from a local version of the Aranya Kanda — an episode from the epic which narrates Lord Rama’s forest trials.