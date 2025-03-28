Know more about the history of Indian naturalism at this exhibition in Mumbai

This weekend, a rare immersive exhibition brings alive the history of Indian naturalism through artworks and documents that date back to the 16th Century

Engravings from Codda Pania, Hortus Indicus Malabaricus by Hendrik van Rheede. Pics Courtesy/Sarmaya Arts Foundation

Every society across the world has a mythical concept of the Tree of Life,” says Paul Abraham. Unknowingly, the conversation with the founder of the Sarmaya Arts Foundation brings back visuals of a green-hued Loki played by Tom Hiddleston holding together the strands of a mythical tree. This inherent and binding connection between nature, art, science and life in general is key to the latest exhibition, In The Dappled Light, that opens at the Fort gallery tomorrow.

“Nature has been part of our existence in so many ways. An inspiration of art, a source of much of our medicine and health, resource for shelter and weather,” Abraham points out. The curator chose to address this spectrum through the lens of visual art. “We took three broad themes — nature in art, nature in science, and nature in spirituality. All of these are expressed in visual arts in our collection,” he says. The works, some dating back to the 16th Century, are brought together in a concept by the design practice, Pavitra Rajaram Design.



Prakritik Jeevan by Japani Shyam, 2016

The founder’s interest in nature dates back to his work with the Sanctuary Nature Foundation. “It reinforced by the belief that art can be a powerful tool to connect young people with nature’s beauty. In today’s climate crisis, this connection is not just enriching — it’s essential for our survival,” he says.

The indigenous communities recognised this truth, and internalised it. “For instance, a key deity of the Gond community, Bada Dev, lives in the trunk of the Saj tree [Terminalia elliptica]. This tree had the unique ability to store water in its trunk. In times of drought, it was an invaluable resource. This is why the community would never cut it down, and ritualised its preservation,” Abraham explains.



Tree of Life in Kalamkari by Jonalaggada Niranjan, 2016

They were not alone in documenting science through art. The Colonials did the same, points out Abraham. Among the curation’s prized possessions is a 12-volume codified document, Hortus Malabaricus. A 17th Century treatise of trees and medicinal plants from Kerala, it was commissioned by the Dutch Governor General of Malabar, Hendrik Van Rheede, and supported by the King of Cochin, Prince Veera Kerala Varma. “The region was known for its practice of Ayurveda. Rheede’s botanists worked alongside Indian practitioners, including Itty Achudhan, to document the tree life across the Western Ghats,” he reveals. With over 740 plants marked out, the project was driven by science. “Yet, it is underlined by art. If you look at those works, they are exquisite,” he reiterates.

In addition to the visual elements, the museum will turn to other senses such as smell to offer visitors an immersive experience. From fragrances of earth, tree bark, saffron and sage, visitors can tap into a deeper connection with select artworks through the ‘smellscape’. Abraham adds, “One more work in the curation is a 120-piece mosaic of botanical observations by Gopa Trivedi that touches upon the idea of natural life being part of a global community. Many of our plants, now irrefutably Indian, were imports. Chillies came from Mexico through the Portuguese, as did potatoes.”



Sunderban (Durga like Tree), Tagar Chitrakar, 2023

This brings us back to the mythical Tree of Life whose branches spread across myths and cultural boundaries. “The tree of life in Gond or Saura art may be distinct in its artistic presentation, but at the same time they [the communities] understand that the tree stands for something more than aesthetics,” Abraham concludes. A necessary reminder in times of growing dust, concrete and heat.



Paul Abraham

From: March 29 to May 4; 10 am to 5 pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

At: Sarmaya Arts Foundation, Lawrence & Mayo House, Fort.

Log on to: urbanaut.app (to register for events/walkthroughs)

