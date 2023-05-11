Mother's Day 2023: This new baby-wearing full-body workout is creating quite a buzz

Ahead of Mother’s Day, we drop by a Kangatraining class to have a look at this buddy workout between moms and kids, and why it is creating a buzz

A Kangatraining class in session. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

It slipped our mind that the Kangatraining class we were dropping in on wasn’t one with moms and their quiet sleeping babies, but with excitable five to 10-year-olds with quick feet. Kangatraining is a baby-wearing full-body workout for mothers, usually done while holding babies in carriers wrapped around their bodies. But when coach Pooja Jambotkar’s son Rivaan got too old for a carrier, she decided to enroll herself in a Kangakids certified course, an updated version of the workout, so she could continue exercising with her workout buddy. Here’s what her Kangakids class looks like.

The class — at a studio in Phulawa’s School of Dance and Gymnastics, Mahim — begins with a warm-up session, although the kids seem to have already warmed up by running around the studio, caught up in their own games.

Pooja Jambotkar

We spot chip packets and snacks in a corner and keep hearing the word lollipop; bribes for good behaviour, we suppose. Warm-up is simple marching in place followed by leg raises, and joints and hip isolations. Jambotkar is energetic and engaging which helps reel in the kids’ attention despite slow-paced and simple movements at the start. Next, the mothers and children get down on their yoga mats for floor work to target the core, before moving on to working out their legs.

The exercises aren’t new; there are simple downward dogs, planks, lunges and squats that one would do at any yoga class. They do, however, incorporate a buddy workout system; that is if your buddy isn’t too distracted with the stuffed toys. While performing jumping squats, participants are instructed to play catch with the toy. But some moms are missing their little partners who are too engrossed with their own games. During mom mountain (mountain pose), the ladies test their core strength while the little ones tunnel under them. It’s pretty good motivation; you either hold the pose and feel the burn, or squash the child.

Is it better to train with your kids than alone? To each their own. At the studio, moms put in an hour of fitness, focusing on their core, back and leg strength while bonding with their child without the need for a babysitter. “It’s also a nice way to meet other moms and find a group you can relate to,” says Jambotkar. Sure, it could get cloudy with a chance of tears and noise when you’re dealing with kids, but Jambotkar adds that young ones tune in once they grow familiar with class. Apart from getting a chance to exercise-play with their mothers, they have the opportunity to socialise in a group setting, and get introduced to exercise in a fun manner at an early age.

Jambotkar is also hosting a free all-day Kangathon this Saturday for anyone who’d like to try the workout, along with a special Mother’s Day celebration. The festival will include activities for mothers and kids (between two months and 13-years-old) including nail spas, exercise camps, shopping, puppet shows, a storytelling hour, massages, games, crafts, food and a lot more.

It’s nice to see the kids invested, once the class gets going. Their excitement levels up during two dance

workouts towards the end. Post class, even as the moms prepare to leave, the kids begin a new game of their own with seemingly renewed energy.

Review Corner

Core and bond strengthening: This was our first Kangatraining class. My schedule is usually quite busy so it was great to have this time to bond with my daughter. I practise yoga every morning so the schedule was not too difficult, but Pooja made it fun also. Her instructions were clear

and engaging.

Mansi Dhaval Mehta, 37, lawyer and mom-blogger

A vote for a dance party: The start was a little slow when we had to march. But I loved dancing to the music towards the end, and I loved exercising

with mumma.

Reha Mehta, 8

ON May 13; 10 am to 6 pm.

AT Kothari Starz Playschool, SVS Road, Prabhadevi.

LOG ON TO @kangatrainingindia to register

FREE