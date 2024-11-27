Here's how you can make a style statement with 'It' bags

Quirky bags have been having a fashion moment, the increasingly experimental and sometimes, even outlandish designs competing to be the star of your look. Here’s how to style them right when you step out

Luxury influencer Khushnaz Ashdin Turner shows off a teal coloured bag. Pics courtesy/Instagram

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, talks like a duck, could it possibly be a… bag? As absurd as it may seem, this train of thought may sound a little more coherent if you’re a fashion lover who has been recently confronted with a seemingly endless barrage of statements, or ‘It’ bags on reality television and social media.

Shalini Passi carries a duck-shaped bag

And, for that, we have none other than art collector Shalini Passi (of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame) and designer brands, including one Italian name that debuted a hyper-realistic, oversized clutch that resembles actual celery stalks, to blame. Passi, on the other hand, boasts an extensive collection of statement clutches, which range in inspiration from a sparkling alien head to a vintage brick phone to a miniature harp.



Statement bags have minimal utility

If you’re eager to trade in your trusted tote for one of these glittering, sculpted extravagances, the two biggest questions you’ll be posed with are: what can you fit into one of these clutches, and how do you style them? Answering the first of these dilemmas, celebrity stylist Mitali Ambekar says, “An ‘It’ bag is not big on functionality. Such bags are designed to make a statement, and practicality is often relegated to a secondary status. They’re intended to be quirky accessories that can be used to add visual interest to an otherwise predictable look,” she clarifies.



Mitali Ambekar

The ‘It’ factor

To make an It bag the star of your look, experiment with unique shapes and sizes, Ambekar advises. Depending on the occasion, the time of day, or the aesthetic you’re going for, you can take your pick of a mini bag, a hyper-realistic style, colour-blocked design or a diamond encrusted piece. Ambekar suggests keeping a few style basic guidelines in mind:



Safa Siddiqui flaunts a quirky dollar bag

>> Pair bold shapes with neutral or monochrome outfits in contrasting tones, to make the bag pop. For example, an all-white outfit, a slip dress, or a silk shirt with pants and stiletto heels make a good canvas for almost any statement bag.

>> Play with textures by combining glossy bags with matte or textured fabrics, such as tweed and linen. A patent leather bag, for instance, looks great against a woollen coat.

>> Colour-blocking is an effective way to make the bag shine. Pair vibrant bags with complementary hues. For instance, pair a cobalt blue bag with an orange outfit.



Textured metallic bags add the perfect bling to a party ensemble

>> Printed or hyper-realistic bags can instantly elevate solid or monotone outfits. Try and contrast the tones of the clothing to the tones of the bag. The viral lime green celery bag would look great against a lavender outfit.

>> Balance shapes by pairing structured bags with relaxed outfits and quirky designs with fitted silhouettes. A flowy A-line skirt with an organza pussy-bow blouse can be styled with a structured geometric bag, to add acontrast against the flowy clothing.

>> To highlight a cross-body or belt-style bag; wear it with statement sleeves or a cropped top.

>> Keep proportions in mind while styling; smaller bags complement petite frames and oversized designs suit taller figures.