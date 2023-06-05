World Environment Day 2023: Sign up for these initiatives to make a difference

Today is World Environment Day, and what better time than now to make a small difference to the planet by signing up for any of these initiatives

Representative Image

Time to return the favour

Get your farming gear out and set out on a fun venture to start your week, as you plant trees under the guidance of Mumbai plantation expert Subhajit Mukherjee.

Time: 8 am to 10 am

At: INS Hamla, Malad West

Email: trees.subhajit@gmail.com (to register)

Beauty all around

Sign up for an immersive nature photography exhibition and rediscover the art of finding beauty in your surroundings. The exhibition will display images taken during tree plantations around the city, among others.

Time: 10 am

At: Ground near Gokulesh society, opposite St Pius X Church, Mulund West.

Call: 9082532322(for enquiries)

Lend a hand to keep the city clean

As a reminder that small steps matter on the path to reach the greater good, Aasra Welfare Foundation is inviting volunteers for their road clean-up drive in Bandra West. Volunteers can also contribute to the organisation’s waste collection initiative by donating plastic, paper, glass, polythene andthermocol waste to help them achieve their ‘zero waste city’ goal.

Time: 8 am to 10 am

Meeting point: Globus Mall, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: @aasra_welfare_association

Look at the greener side

A walk through Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan will explore the flora and fauna, and raise awareness about the botanical garden’s importance as the green lungs in the city. Conducted by INTACH Mumbai and Datri Foundation, it will be hosted by Hutokshi Rustomfram, trustee, Save Rani Baug Botanical Garden Foundation.

Time: 9.30 am to 11 am

Meeting point: Rani Baug ticket counter

Call: 9820465003

Explore the waters

In an effort to raise awareness about the intricate water supply of Mumbai, Shrikant Argade, former hydraulic engineer at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will present a talk on the overview of the system at the Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environmental Studies (KRVIA). The event will be accessible through a link online.

Time: 11.20 am

At: Audio Visual Room 2, KRVIA Institute, Juhu.

Log on to: @k.r.v.i.a