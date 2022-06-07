Be a style maverick

Top Gun Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, is creating waves with its action-packed scenes. If you’re a fan, here’s how you can wear your love for the movie on your sleeve

The designer flaunts her Top Gun look

For the iconic jacket

The trademark high-neck camouflage jacket comes with Top Gun patches for fans to wear their style on their sleeves, literally. The jacket is styled in classic colours that will go on every look with a straight-cut fit.

Log on to: shopthearena.com

Cost: Rs 1,899

For cool accessories

Pull up a tonne of cool finds from this list of Top Gun accessories to complete the look with slide sandals (Loucrative Design at Rs 3,314), a dog tag (below, Army Dog Tags at Rs 704), and a unisex tee (Hazel Store Design at Rs 683). With Father’s Day just around the corner, we also love the Top Gun card (Go Think Creative at Rs 312).

Log on to: etsy.com

Cost: Rs 312 onwards

For some colour pop

Jazz up your laptop, water bottle or notebook with a Top Gun sticker — an illustration of the lead character, Maverick. With express delivery, your order can reach you in a week.

Log on to: redbubble.com

Cost: $2.87; Rs 222.84

For your poster collection

A 1986 movie poster with the lead characters printed on matte paper will add some nostalgic vibes to your room. Also, check out the Gray Wall store from

Amazon for a range of posters and designs from the 1986 movie. Pick the framed ones if you want to avoid sticking them to the wall.

Log on to: postergully.com; amazon.in

Cost: Rs 170 onwards; Rs 399

For casual tees

This printed shirt is a Top Gun twist on the classic white tee. The store also offers a range of other prints and colours if you want to jazz up your collection. One for every day of the

week, perhaps?

Log on to: swagshirts99.com

Cost: Rs 599 onwards



Nahid Nawaaz

Stylist tips for the Top Gun look

>> Pair light and dark colours or tones to create a balanced outfit

>> Stick to your mood board or the colour scheme to stay on the right aesthetic

>> Play around with your accessories and remember to have fun. I personally invest in bold accessories and statement pieces to highlight any outfit.

Nahid Nawaaz, fashion designer and stylist, 23, Mumbai

How to get it right

To create any look, it’s important to first put down the colour scheme or the mood board to help understand the aesthetic that goes into it. I love developing stylised appearances using simple articles of clothing and accessorising, or layering the outfit. Thus, you can execute many looks with a few items. Consider the styling of the characters and the backdrop where the story unravels. For Top Gun: Maverick, I’ll be using colours like olive green, beige, brown, dark blue, black, and white. For fabrics and prints, I’ve taken military prints, baggy or utility pants, leather, and suede. This outfit is made from the basics that you’ll have in your wardrobe, or will be able to source from any local shopping centre.

The outfit

An olive green shirt layered over a black tube or a simple black tee. Wear it over black utility or baggy pants.

Accessories

Pair the look with silver chunky hoops, a black cap and combat boots.