Be moneywise

Representation pic

Where did all my money go? This question ails me every month-end. I’ve tried maintaining a daily expense journal which lasted all of a day, thanks to my forgetful self. After much ranting, I figured some tech help. Instead of having to punch in my expenses or syncing bank details, this expense tracking app gathers spending data from my SMS-es. What’s handy is that it filters the data out into a nifty pie chart with headers like rent, bills, EMIs, and the banes called dining out and online shopping. I’m still trying to ace my money game, but this pie chart is a helpful guide.

Log on to: finart.app

