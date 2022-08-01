Beyond dairy: Check out this workshop to know about interesting dairy options for a vegan lifestyle

If a vegan lifestyle is what you seek, head over to this city venue to learn about interesting dairy options that are healthy and tasty

Kulfi

A Google search for ‘dairy’ will yield several suggestions about the benefits and drawbacks of this dietary constituent. But SHARAN (Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature), India, attempts to highlight the positive side of a dairy-free lifestyle with a Quick and Easy Dairy Alternatives workshop. The idea is to spread awareness about holistic health and an ecologically sustainable lifestyle.

Madhura Vayal

Madhura Vayal, a whole-foods and plant-based nutritionist, will lead the workshop and share dairy-free recipes such as no-coffee coffee, cheesy mushrooms, kulfi, and chocolates. She shares, “The aim is to help people overcome their temptations while starting a plant-based lifestyle. The biggest challenge for many people is to give up milk. The two-hour session will give participants a hands-on experience of how it’s made and a chance to taste it, too.”

Vayal cites the pandemic as the reason for weaker immunity in many people. “It’s time to understand the right food for our bodies because if dairy was essential for our health, a mother’s body would keep producing milk. There is a reason that nature stops the process after some time. This makes it clear that dairy is not our food,” explains the 40-year-old.

Almond milk, soymilk, and rice milk are milk substitutes while coconut butter and peanut butter substitute butter. “People should re-examine their palates because mind, body and thoughts are interconnected,” she signs off.

On: August 3; 12 pm to 2 pm

At: New Nikita, Shimpoli, Borivali West

Log on to: insider.in

Call: 7499417038

Cost: Rs 1,062 onwards