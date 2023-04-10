Expert shares tips on selecting the perfect bicycle for commuting in Mumbai

After the post of a young boy travelling with his bicycle on the Mumbai Metro went viral, experts suggest tips to buy the right bike for your commute while using public transport

Electric bicycles do not require excessive exertion. Pic courtesy/Pro9 Bicycle studio

While last mile connectivity has become swifter with the Metro in parts of Mumbai, the latest addition of a bicycle parking station in each train coach has earned the nod from Mumbaikars. Many who have been inspired by the recent viral post of a young boy - travelling with his bike on the Metro - might want to get theirs ready for eco-friendly long distance travels as well.

​This post about a little cyclist travelling on the Mumbai Metr​o went viral. Pic courtesy/Twitter

Bicycle blogger and Khar West resident, Vijay Malhotra has tried travelling with his bike on the Metro earlier this year. He found it to be a fun and easy way to commute. “While there are many bicycles that you can carry, avoid road bikes as they are not only inconvenient to ride on the city roads, but are also a bit difficult to lug around at places like train stations.” Here is a look at the bicycles that are ideal for such commutes.



A foldable bicycle takes up less space while travelling. Pic courtesy/Vijay Malhotra

Folding bicycles: They are the safest and most convenient option as they takes up less space when folded.

Hybrid: These are ideal for city commuting as it has medium-sized tyres, which are helpful on the uneven roads of the city.

MTB: Mountain bikes are lighter in weight, which makes it easier for us to carry them around in public transports such as metros.



Light-weight bikes suit daily commuting. Representation pic

Electric bicycles: E-bikes are eco-friendly, lightweight, and have electric pedalling that does not drain your energy.

Tips to remember

Faisal Thakur, founder of Pro9 Bicycle Studio in Bandra shares expert tips on how to zero in on the perfect bicycle for you:

>> The ‘bike fit’ or the frame size should not feel too small or too large. It is just like buying the perfect pair of pants. The distance between your crotch and feet should be comfortable.



Faisal Thakur and Vijay Malhotra

>> Consider your own weight as well as any extra weight you will be carrying on the bicycle.

>> Keep your age and fitness levels in mind. Buying a sporty bike while not being acquainted with exercise may lead to back, spinal, muscle and joint injuries.

>> If your usage is for fitness, buy a lighter bicycle.