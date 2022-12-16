Breaking News
Updated on: 16 December,2022 06:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Children can let their imagination run wild at this session as they create LEGO-themed memories for Yuletide

Block the Christmas party

A moment from a previous edition of the workshop


Now here’s a creative way to ring in this year’s Christmas celebration for your children and also create lovely memories. Sunday Bricks, a platform that organises themed weekend workshops, is all set with a batch of sessions centred on the delights of creative thinking using LEGO. “This workshop aims to encourage children under the age of 10 to create ornaments and decorate Christmas trees using their own ideas and imagination,” shares Mrunal Shah, the founder of Sunday Bricks. 


This session will guide them through a number of skills in a fun way as they build miniature snowmen, a replica of Santa’s house, a small Christmas tree, snowflakes, and many more X’Mas elements. “Our trainers will be present, and will guide them rather than directing them at every step. And over the years, we have seen that this has brought out the uniqueness [of every kid], because every child’s output is different depending on how and what they have perceived,” says Shah. 



On: December 18, 10.30 am to 12 pm (batch 1); 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm (batch 2)
At: The Acres Club, Hemu Kalani Marg, Chembur
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 800 (batch 1); Rs 600 (batch 2)


