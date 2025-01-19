Struggling with feeling low, irritable, unproductive and moody? The January Blues may be to blame

It's the third Monday of 2025 and, according to some sources — who cite a complicated equation involving weather conditions, the amount of your debt you can realistically pay off, time since New Year’s resolutions have been broken, low motivation levels, and the need to take action — today is the most depressing day of the year. Blue Monday, a cornerstone of the broader January Blues phenomenon, may be hyperbolic; but it does highlight how let down many people feel because of not being able to make significant progress on their New Year New Me resolutions, which are further compounded by the crankiness and irritability tied to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). “After the festive cheer fades, reality kicks in with its dark mornings, shorter days and the weight of our ambition: the pressure of ticking off goals or the pursuit of overachieving can lead to stress and, in some cases, even burnout,” explains counselling psychologist Namrata Jain, who says she has observed the need for support rising in her own practice in recent days.

“January comes as a stark wake-up call, with the bombardment of messages about ‘getting back on track’ and ‘making this your best year yet’ only adding to the feeling of overwhelm. The concept of New Year’s resolutions, while well-intentioned, often adds unnecessary pressure. Science supports this — studies have shown that about 80 per cent of resolutions fail by February, leading to feelings of inadequacy and disappointment. Instead of setting ourselves up for failure, we can adopt a more sustainable approach to self-improvement and mental health,” adds Taylor Elizabeth, an emotional intelligence coach.

She, and other experts, outline simple strategies to cope with these emotions:

Gratitude and intention

Rather than resolutions, Elizabeth recommends beginning the year with self-reflection and gratitude. This simple practice can not only help prevent the January Blues but also lift you out of a rut, she says, suggesting you ask yourself the following questions:

. What am I grateful for from last year?

. What moments brought me joy, and how can I create more of those?

. What achievements, big or small, am I proud of?

Neuroscientists have found that focusing on positive thoughts helps rewire the brain, fostering a more optimistic mindset and enhancing motivation. By recognising what went well, you can gain clarity on what you want to carry forward into 2025 without the weight of unrealistic expectations. At the same time, she advises being more intentional in your outlook. “When you shift your focus from resolutions to intentions, you’re creating a flexible framework for growth. Intentions allow you to build on the positive aspects of your life, dream up achievable goals without the ‘all or nothing’ mentality and approach change as an ongoing process rather than a deadline-driven sprint,” she clarifies. As an example, instead of resolving to ‘lose five kilos’ or ‘get a promotion’, she recommends setting an intention to research food that is healthy and exciting to cook, explore nature hikes, or enrol in soft skills development courses for professional growth. “These are broad enough to adapt to life’s unpredictability while still giving you direction plus give you something to look forward to rather than a strict set of rules you must adhere to,” she says.

Be realistic

A good way to approach targets is to break them down into smaller, more manageable steps. Don’t forget to celebrate small victories along the way, says Sohini Rohra, a counselling psychologist. Psychiatrist and mental health expert Dr Nazneen Ladak adds that regular physical activity — even light exercise such as walking — can significantly improve your mood by releasing endorphins. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule helps regulate energy, while eating balanced meals supports overall well-being. Complement this by making a conscious effort to stay socially connected. “A quick phone call or meeting with your friends can ease feelings of isolation. You could also incorporate mindfulness practices — such as meditation or deep breathing — to help manage stress and improve mental clarity,” she suggests. Jain notes that the lack of sunlight in winter months can disrupt the circadian rhythm and impact serotonin levels.

“If possible, spend time outdoors or invest in a light therapy lamp, scented candles to boost your mood and energy levels,” she says. Importantly, she emphatically suggests saying no to toxic positivity: “Productivity culture can make us feel guilty for taking breaks. Give yourself permission to rest. Taking a pause doesn’t mean you are falling behind; it means you are refuelling for what’s next.”

Small yet effective

“Embrace your creativity and plan micro-adventures.

Reflect on the things that brought you joy last year. What music or books did you enjoy last year and what artistes or authors will you discover this year? What new hobbies or activities did you find joy in, and how will you incorporate that in your routine? Who were the people that lifted your spirits and what new discoveries will you make with them this year? Use these insights to create a list of small, achievable activities for the coming months,” suggests Elizabeth.

Activities such as exploring a new city nearby, finding a new series to read, taking an art class or inviting a friend on a hike with you can inject excitement into your routine and help you see life as something to actively experience, not just manage. Finally, she harkens back to the fact that progress doesn’t have to be grand to be meaningful. This simple mindset shift can make all the difference to how you perceive and mitigate your January Blues.