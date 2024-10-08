Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Sport a bob hairstyle that suits your face with these easy tips from a stylist

Sport a bob hairstyle that suits your face with these easy tips from a stylist

Updated on: 09 October,2024 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anindita Paul | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

Bobs are back but in a much shorter, sleeker and chicer micro avatar. A stylist shares how to pick the best bob for your mane

Sport a bob hairstyle that suits your face with these easy tips from a stylist

Lilly Collins shows off the trending Parisian bob haircut

Listen to this article
Sport a bob hairstyle that suits your face with these easy tips from a stylist
x
00:00

From Gigi Hadid to Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon, the micro-bob is emerging as the hottest hair trend for 2024. It is considered by many as the quickest and easiest way to refresh your look. For celebrity hairstylist Drishya Bhagyanath, the micro-bob is a simpler way to ease into the big chop, for those who want to shed their lacklustre or damaged mane but cannot commit to a pixie.


A Bob cut on wavy hair, like Gigi Hadid’s, inherently adds volume
A Bob cut on wavy hair, like Gigi Hadid’s, inherently adds volume


“Micro-bobs are slightly shorter than regular bobs and sit just on the, or slightly above the jawline. They are great for defining the jawline and accentuating the features. In terms of styling, they require some work, depending on your hair type,” she explains. The good news is that this style can be sported by all hair types and lends itself easily to bangs, voluminous or sleek looks.


Here’s how to get it right.

Bob it your way

The micro-bob is quite versatile and can be worn in a variety of ways. Pick your bob based on your hair type and care routine. “The French bob is an instant classic and looks modern and chic. It’s synonymous with effortless Parisian style and is inspired by French actors from the 1920s. This style works best for straighter to slightly wavy hair, as the blunt edges can make thicker hair or very curly hair look boxy,” Bhagyanath advises.

Anushka Sharma’s sleek, straight bob cut exudes effortless elegance
Anushka Sharma’s sleek, straight bob cut exudes effortless elegance

You can style a French bob with a thick fringe or box bangs or even with baby bangs for an edgier look. A less extreme version of the micro-bob is the asymmetrical bob, which is cut so that one side of your hair is longer than the other. This style can be personalised based on your face shape and the facial features you’d like to highlight. It is often worn with a deep side part and you can tuck the shorter side of the hair behind your ears for a more sophisticated look.

Finally, the layered bob is a graduated haircut that adds movement and texture to the hair. The layers can be subtle or feathered, depending on the type of aesthetic you’re going for. This style works well for those who want more face-framing pieces.

Deepika Padokone carries off a layered bob cut. Pic Courtesy/Instagram
Deepika Padokone carries off a layered bob cut. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

A matter of style

Before you commit to the big chop, it may be worth considering the amount of aftercare that goes into keeping your bob looking its best. Bhagyanath enlists the following aftercare strategies:

>> Straight hair: People with straight hair can style their micro bob by naturally air drying the hair or using a dryer on a cold setting with a nozzle to make the hair sit in place. Follow this with a hair serum to take care of any fly aways that may make your bob look sleek.

Kriti Sanon sports a long bob cut
Kriti Sanon sports a long bob cut

>> Wavy hair: A micro-bob on wavy hair can look bulky if the hair is too thick. This style works best on slightly finer hair, since the style inherently adds volume. If you have a wavy bob, style it with leave-in products such as a mousse or volume spray.

>> Curly hair: Bhagyanath recommends cutting the curly micro bob slightly longer as your curls will naturally coil up and make the style look shorter. Curly bobs with fringes add softness to the face. To style curly micro-bobs, use styling gels or curl creams.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai fashion fashion news Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK