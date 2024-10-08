Bobs are back but in a much shorter, sleeker and chicer micro avatar. A stylist shares how to pick the best bob for your mane

Lilly Collins shows off the trending Parisian bob haircut

Listen to this article Sport a bob hairstyle that suits your face with these easy tips from a stylist x 00:00

From Gigi Hadid to Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon, the micro-bob is emerging as the hottest hair trend for 2024. It is considered by many as the quickest and easiest way to refresh your look. For celebrity hairstylist Drishya Bhagyanath, the micro-bob is a simpler way to ease into the big chop, for those who want to shed their lacklustre or damaged mane but cannot commit to a pixie.

A Bob cut on wavy hair, like Gigi Hadid’s, inherently adds volume

“Micro-bobs are slightly shorter than regular bobs and sit just on the, or slightly above the jawline. They are great for defining the jawline and accentuating the features. In terms of styling, they require some work, depending on your hair type,” she explains. The good news is that this style can be sported by all hair types and lends itself easily to bangs, voluminous or sleek looks.

Here’s how to get it right.

Bob it your way

The micro-bob is quite versatile and can be worn in a variety of ways. Pick your bob based on your hair type and care routine. “The French bob is an instant classic and looks modern and chic. It’s synonymous with effortless Parisian style and is inspired by French actors from the 1920s. This style works best for straighter to slightly wavy hair, as the blunt edges can make thicker hair or very curly hair look boxy,” Bhagyanath advises.



Anushka Sharma’s sleek, straight bob cut exudes effortless elegance

You can style a French bob with a thick fringe or box bangs or even with baby bangs for an edgier look. A less extreme version of the micro-bob is the asymmetrical bob, which is cut so that one side of your hair is longer than the other. This style can be personalised based on your face shape and the facial features you’d like to highlight. It is often worn with a deep side part and you can tuck the shorter side of the hair behind your ears for a more sophisticated look.

Finally, the layered bob is a graduated haircut that adds movement and texture to the hair. The layers can be subtle or feathered, depending on the type of aesthetic you’re going for. This style works well for those who want more face-framing pieces.



Deepika Padokone carries off a layered bob cut. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

A matter of style

Before you commit to the big chop, it may be worth considering the amount of aftercare that goes into keeping your bob looking its best. Bhagyanath enlists the following aftercare strategies:

>> Straight hair: People with straight hair can style their micro bob by naturally air drying the hair or using a dryer on a cold setting with a nozzle to make the hair sit in place. Follow this with a hair serum to take care of any fly aways that may make your bob look sleek.



Kriti Sanon sports a long bob cut

>> Wavy hair: A micro-bob on wavy hair can look bulky if the hair is too thick. This style works best on slightly finer hair, since the style inherently adds volume. If you have a wavy bob, style it with leave-in products such as a mousse or volume spray.

>> Curly hair: Bhagyanath recommends cutting the curly micro bob slightly longer as your curls will naturally coil up and make the style look shorter. Curly bobs with fringes add softness to the face. To style curly micro-bobs, use styling gels or curl creams.