Are you an art enthusiast? Attend this festival in Mumbai to explore exhibits, workshops and immersive activities

Updated on: 18 February,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Evita Roche | theguide@mid-day.com

With an expanded showcase of panel talks, exhibitions and workshops, a travelling festival opens doors to a new generation of artists

Visitors browse through paintings at the 2023 edition of the showcase

Are you an art enthusiast? Attend this festival in Mumbai to explore exhibits, workshops and immersive activities
The city is about to experience a vibrant splash of creativity as Kalaa Har Jagah returns for its 7th edition this weekend. What began as a small exhibition in 2018 has evolved into a travelling festival, spreading its artistic wings to Chennai and Jaipur over the past two years. This year, the festival promises an even more immersive experience, with exhibitions, panel discussions, workshops, live art counters, and product art, all designed to make art accessible to the masses.


Organised by the ArtHub, founded in 2017, this festival originally began as an art exhibition but has since expanded into a multi-city art fest. This year marks a new chapter with its rebranding to its current name, one that Mittul Ashok Agarwal, architect and founder of ArtHub, believes is more fitting. The Chembur-based founder explains, “Our vision has always been to take art beyond the galleries and into the heart of the community. I want to break that stereotype that art is a hobby that only the upper class can afford to have. With the first iteration, we began making art approachable, and in our journeys to different cities, we want to celebrate local cultures while fostering this shared creative space.”


Mittul Ashok Agarwal
Art, Agarwal adds is not limited to the canvas. At the three-day exhibition, visitors can look forward to a fashion show presented in collaboration with ISFT (International Society of Fashion and Technology) College and Institute, Malad. In addition to these, there are workshops on pattern design and zentangle — practices that use doodling as a tool to manage anxiety.

One of the most anticipated sections this year is the cultural corner, a curated space showcasing regional art. “We are bringing in artists like Rahul Alam, Chothano Kweho, Sathieu Khiamniungan from Nagaland to the city to showcase their artwork, including granite etchings.  Our Chennai edition of the cultural corner will highlight Assamese cultural expressions. It’s a way to spotlight the incredible talent from the North East that often goes unseen.”

With a focus on interactive and immersive experiences, the festival will feature hands-on activities for art enthusiasts of all ages, including workshops on pattern design and creative travel photography. For those seeking a playful twist, the art game titled Create Your Own Creature offers a fun-filled, imaginative experience. 

ON February 21 to 23; 11 am to 8 pm
AT Nautilus, Candies, Pali Hill, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO skillboxes.com

Art exhibitions Arts and culture mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

