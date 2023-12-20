A child empowerment organisation will host an intimate evening filled with activities and edutainment for fathers and children in the city

A group of parents play with their children at an earlier session

Listen to this article Fathers can bond with their children at this intimate event in Mumbai this week x 00:00

When life hands you lemons, many of us escape into the cosy embrace of cherished childhood memories to make the figurative lemonade. It’s both intriguing and slightly daunting to wonder what today’s kids might reminisce about in their moments of strife. Perhaps being spoon-fed by their parents while Baby shark plays in an ominous loop in the background? Or being lost in the glow of screens; missing out on the simple joys of being outdoors? Under The Peepal Tree (UTPT), an initiative by Grooming Babies, aims to rewrite these memories by fostering quality organic time between fathers and their children.

A father tests a game with his child

ADVERTISEMENT

Oindrila Purohit, founder, asks us to picture an evening where father-child duos indulge in painting, handicraft, storytelling and even horse-riding sessions. Before the distressing mental image of a child riding a horse at a city venue makes you reconsider reading any further, she laughs and clarifies, “These are stick horses that the participants can hop onto and gallop across the open-air venue. It might seem silly, but it is moments like these that leave a lasting impression on children’s minds. We aim to challenge the traditional image of a father that is confined to providing and protecting the family.”

Purohit tells us that the annual event, now in its eighth edition, attempts to infuse hints of tradition and folklore from one state of India every year. “There exists a treasure trove of Indian folk stories and fables that newer generations are never introduced to. We repackage these stories and traditions in a language and form that is palatable to a city audience,” she shares. This year’s UTPT will feature the traditions of Rajasthan with the highlight of the evening being a Kavad Katha session where storytellers will unfold fables using a mobile storytelling device called kavad.

Oindrila Purohit

In a heartfelt gesture of inclusion, the founder reveals that the event welcomes not only fathers, but also anyone who has embraced the role of a father figure in a child’s life. We leave the organiser with a probing question — Why not plan an event that specifically gives the opportunity to spend dedicated quality time with their children to moms too? Purohit replies smugly, “Well, because they are already doing it.”

On: December 23; 4 pm onwards

At: NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 1,200 (for one child and one parent)