Board gamers discuss strategy during an earlier event

Love playing board games? Try your hands at this Australia-made game in Vile Parle

Roll up your sleeves, and use your tricks efficiently — because in this game of deceit, you can only trust yourself. Australia-made Blood on Clocktower has made its way to the board game community in Mumbai, and Vile Parle’s Bombay Boardgame Club will be hosting the community-driven game for a session on Saturday. Founder Ronak Chitalia, who introduced it to the club, tells us that it is already a hit. “It is a very rare game. We’re among the first platforms to have introduced this in India,” he beams.



A storyteller guides the two teams through the game

“It is famous for its unique gameplay. It shares the same mechanics as Mafia or any other social deduction game with an informed minority and an uninformed majority. It is a game of murder and mystery, lies and logic, deduction and deception,” Chitalia tells us, adding that the multi-player game requires at least five players, and can include up to 25. “Each player is secretly assigned either a good or an evil role, and must help their team achieve its win condition. For the good team, this means executing the demon; for the evil team, it would mean eliminating players until there are just two players left alive. All actions are overseen by a storyteller who conducts the players’ activities and makes important decisions,” he explains.

While the game has several scripts, Chitalia suggests following the one that’s called Trouble Brewing, for beginners. “It is the most basic one and is best for beginners; we run this every Saturday at the club,” he adds, “We have built a solid community of people who are often looking for such experiences. Participants need not come with a group. Even if they sign up alone, we will help them be a part of the game and enjoy the experience.”

On: November 25 8.30 pm onwards

At: Bombay Board Game Club, Man Excellenza, SV Road, Vile Parle West

Log on to: insider.in; @bombayboardgameclub (limited seats)

Cost: Rs 799

Handy Hints

>> Do some homework. If you’re new to the game, reading up on the background of the game helps you to be prepared.

>> Feel free to ask the storyteller questions privately about the game.

>> If you’re on the evil team, act well.

>> If you have a powerful role, remain hidden till the very end.

>> The storyteller is your friend. If they have something to say about your game, respect them.

>> Abusing/swearing is a strict no-no.

- Ronak Chitalia