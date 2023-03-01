Canvas call

Celebrate International Women’s Day at this Mexican eatery with their art workshop

Poco Loco

This weekend, bring out the artist in you as you celebrate womanhood, but with a Mexican twist. Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, a Spanish and Mexican tapas bar and café is organising a special paint and sip workshop in collaboration with Bombay Drawing Room at their Khar and Hughes Road outlets with the aim to give women an opportunity to interact with like-minded individuals. With help from experts, the participants will get a chance to create their own masterpiece. What’s more, some delicious Mexican fare and tempting cocktails will be on offer that you can savour.

On: March 4 and 5; 4 pm to 7 pm

At: Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, Khar (March 4) and Hughes Road (March 5) outlets

Call: 93241 91366 (Khar); 9321598326 (Hughes Road)

Cost: Rs 1,800