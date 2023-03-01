Canvas call

Breaking News
01 March,2023
Celebrate International Women’s Day at this Mexican eatery with their art workshop

Poco Loco


This weekend, bring out the artist in you as you celebrate womanhood, but with a Mexican twist. Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, a Spanish and Mexican tapas bar and café is organising a special paint and sip workshop in collaboration with Bombay Drawing Room at their Khar and Hughes Road outlets with the aim to give women an opportunity to interact with like-minded individuals. With help from experts, the participants will get a chance to create their own masterpiece. What’s more, some delicious Mexican fare and tempting cocktails will be on offer that you can savour.


On: March 4 and 5; 4 pm to 7 pm
At: Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, Khar (March 4) and Hughes Road (March 5) outlets
Call: 93241 91366 (Khar); 9321598326 (Hughes Road)
Cost: Rs 1,800




