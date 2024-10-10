Breaking News
Updated on: 11 October,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar , Amey Mirashi | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

From the everyday to the cosmic, images from the past to futuristic ideas, drop by these galleries to explore a range of diverse artistic imaginations

Development Rates Celebration Gates, 2024. Pic Courtesy/Tarq, Sameer Kulavoor

Do you want to explore art in Mumbai? Here's why can attend these three shows
One with the world


Author and curator Kaiwan Mehta takes his ideas of home, the city and the world, expressed in his 2009 work Alice in Bhuleshwar: Navigating a Mumbai Neighbourhood to the larger canvas through the works of 19 artists in the exhibition, World, But No Home. From the photographs by Dayanita Singh to the canvas creations of Sameer Kulavoor, the exhibition brings together visual artists, photographers and performances.
TILL October 26; 11 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Saturday)
AT Tarq, ground floor, KK Chambers, Fort.


Sakti’s return


Three Clowns, bas relief sculpture, 2024. Pic Courtesy/ Art Musings
Artist Sakti Burman turns to the past images that have dominated his art, but this time in a different medium with his latest exhibition, Transfigurations. Turning to the new medium of bas reliefs, the artist replicates the images of friezes, impressions on Gothic churches and European art with a distinctly Indian influence at its heart. His love for the monuments can be seen through the sculptures where one can see gods and goddesses dressed in ceremonial attire. These sculptures also showcase three musing circus performers. 
TILL November 20; 11 am to 7 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 5.30 pm (Saturday)
AT Art Musings, Admiralty Building, Colaba.

Stainless steel sculptures

Reflections (Large & Small), stainless steel sculpture, 2024. Pic Courtesy/Akara contemporary
Reflections (Large & Small), stainless steel sculpture, 2024. Pic Courtesy/Akara contemporary 

Sculptor and architect (inset) Tarik Currimbhoy’s solo exhibition Tender Forces is now open at Akara Contemporary. The exhibition showcases his stainless steel artworks inspired by mathematics and physics as the artist explores the forces behind the static objects. “Seeing rock crystals, steel, bronze, and brass dancing together in harmony and radiating off each other in tranquillity is like playing a symphony. They dance like ballerinas, tip-toeing, governed by gravity distilled to its pureness of weight and balance,” Currimbhoy says.
TILL November 16; 11 am to 6.30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday)
AT 3C Amarchand Mansion, 2nd Floor, 16 Madame Cama Road, Colaba.
CALL  2235129750

Also check out

>> Inscribed Landscapes 
By Alok Bal
TILL November 7; 11 am to 6 pm (Monday to saturday)
AT Sakshi Art Gallery, 3rd Pasta Lane, Railway Colony, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
CALL 9820498480

>> Sew Dents On Every Skyline by Marina Zumi
TILL November 3; 11.30 am to 7.30 pm AT Gallery XXL, first floor, Arsiwala Mansion, 21, Wodehouse Road, Colaba.
CALL 9324857354

>> Alternate Gaze, curated by Georgina Maddox
TILL November 2; 11 am 
to 7 pm AT APRE Art house, Sanghvi House, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba. 
CALL 9082535212

