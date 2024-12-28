Children can explore the skies by stargazing in Palghar during this curated trip

With an excursion outside the city, Nehru Science Centre looks to educate a new generation on the mysteries of space, meteor showers and their connection to mythologies

A phase of the Moon. Pic Courtesy/Sahil Sayed

Mumbaikars might be struggling to see past the next building in their path, courtesy the falling AQI (Air Quality Index) in the city, but a few optimistic stargazers are already preparing for the future. Traditionally, winters are the best season for astronomy owing to the long nights, and clear skies. To take advantage of the season, the Nehru Science Centre is planning a quick adventure outside the city, in Palghar, with their overnight stargazing session that opens in the first week of January.

“We often hold stargazing sessions with schools at the centre. But there are limitations to how much of the sky we can observe in the city,” director Umesh Kumar Rustagi says. The bright lights, particulates in the air, and tall structures can affect the visibility of the telescopes, making it difficult to see stars farther out in the spatial field.

Children observe through the telescope during a previous session; (right) a view of Jupiter and its moons

This is one of the primary reasons for the decision to travel to the city outskirts for stargazing. “Many of the villages are frequented by stargazers, and have set locations where you can set up camp and observe the sky. There are fewer lights that cast any obstructions making it easier to view a larger space on the telescope,” he notes.

Set in the village of Gholvad in Palghar, the programme is divided into three sessions. Sheetal Chopde, education assistant, explains, “We chose January because it aligns with the Quadrantid meteor showers that are visible in the night sky. These are chunks of particles from the Constellation Boötes that burn up as they enter our atmosphere.” The overnight programme will extend to three sessions on either side of the dinner. “We will observe Saturn, the moon in its crescent phase, and later Jupiter among other constellations,” Chopde shares.

Umesh Kumar Rustagi

Jupiter, in particular, is a key moment for enthusiasts to witness, says Rustagi. “While it is only visible as a bright star, in the darkness, you are able to see Jupiter along with four of its moons — in a straight line. There are other such interesting sights such as observing the phases of Mercury or Venus, much like the moon,” he adds.

While a majority of the participants are often children, the programme is also open to adults. The director explains, “People have always been interested in astronomy. Often, they do not have access to it. Even in the past, astrology was a way of explaining this science, using myths.” To address this, the sessions will explain the myths around star clusters such as Orion, or as it is known in India, Mrignakshatra. “Many people are often surprised when we explain the science behind the mythological stories. It helps us understand how our ancestors perceived and passed down knowledge. These stories, in fact, were ways to identify the patterns of constellations,” he shares.

With the schedule for the first month of the year set, the Centre is already looking at a busy programme in the future. “There are several meteor showers that occur throughout the year, giving us an opportunity. We will hope to do more of these programmes,” Rustagi concludes.

ON January 4 and 5; 6.30 pm to 6.30 am

AT Gholvad Village, Palghar.

LOG ON TO nehrusciencecentre.gov.in

ENTRY Rs 750 (per person); registration mandatory (limited seats)

Catch these showers in 2025

Lyrids

FROM April 15 to April 30

Perseids

FROM July to August

Orionids

FROM October to November

Leonids

FROM November to December

Geminids

FROM December 1 to December 21