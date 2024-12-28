Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Children can explore the skies by stargazing in Palghar during this curated trip

Children can explore the skies by stargazing in Palghar during this curated trip

Updated on: 28 December,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

With an excursion outside the city, Nehru Science Centre looks to educate a new generation on the mysteries of space, meteor showers and their connection to mythologies

Children can explore the skies by stargazing in Palghar during this curated trip

A phase of the Moon. Pic Courtesy/Sahil Sayed

Listen to this article
Children can explore the skies by stargazing in Palghar during this curated trip
x
00:00

Mumbaikars might be struggling to see past the next building in their path, courtesy the falling AQI (Air Quality Index) in the city, but a few optimistic stargazers are already preparing for the future. Traditionally, winters are the best season for astronomy owing to the long nights, and clear skies. To take advantage of the season, the Nehru Science Centre is planning a quick adventure outside the city, in Palghar, with their overnight stargazing session that opens in the first week of January.


“We often hold stargazing sessions with schools at the centre. But there are limitations to how much of the sky we can observe in the city,” director Umesh Kumar Rustagi says. The bright lights, particulates in the air, and tall structures can affect the visibility of the telescopes, making it difficult to see stars farther out in the spatial field.


Children observe through the telescope during a previous session; (right) a view of Jupiter and its moonsChildren observe through the telescope during a previous session; (right) a view of Jupiter and its moons


This is one of the primary reasons for the decision to travel to the city outskirts for stargazing. “Many of the villages are frequented by stargazers, and have set locations where you can set up camp and observe the sky. There are fewer lights that cast any obstructions making it easier to view a larger space on the telescope,” he notes.

Set in the village of Gholvad in Palghar, the programme is divided into three sessions. Sheetal Chopde, education assistant, explains, “We chose January because it aligns with the Quadrantid meteor showers that are visible in the night sky. These are chunks of particles from the Constellation Boötes that burn up as they enter our atmosphere.” The overnight programme will extend to three sessions on either side of the dinner. “We will observe Saturn, the moon in its crescent phase, and later Jupiter among other constellations,” Chopde shares.

Umesh Kumar RustagiUmesh Kumar Rustagi

Jupiter, in particular, is a key moment for enthusiasts to witness, says Rustagi. “While it is only visible as a bright star, in the darkness, you are able to see Jupiter along with four of its moons — in a straight line. There are other such interesting sights such as observing the phases of Mercury or Venus, much like the moon,” he adds.

While a majority of the participants are often children, the programme is also open to adults. The director explains, “People have always been interested in astronomy. Often, they do not have access to it. Even in the past, astrology was a way of explaining this science, using myths.” To address this, the sessions will explain the myths around star clusters such as Orion, or as it is known in India, Mrignakshatra. “Many people are often surprised when we explain the science behind the mythological stories. It helps us understand how our ancestors perceived and passed down knowledge. These stories, in fact, were ways to identify the patterns of constellations,” he shares.

With the schedule for the first month of the year set, the Centre is already looking at a busy programme in the future. “There are several meteor showers that occur throughout the year, giving us an opportunity. We will hope to do more of these programmes,” Rustagi concludes. 

ON January 4 and 5; 6.30 pm to 6.30 am 
AT Gholvad Village, Palghar. 
LOG ON TO nehrusciencecentre.gov.in 
ENTRY Rs 750 (per person); registration mandatory (limited seats) 

Catch these showers in 2025

Lyrids 
FROM April 15 to April 30 

Perseids 
FROM July to August 

Orionids 
FROM October to November 

Leonids 
FROM November to December 

Geminids 
FROM December 1 to December 21 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide palghar nehru centre Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK