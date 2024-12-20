’Tis the season for festivities, and that includes music. While the usual festive playlist is playing on shuffle all around, here’s our curated list of hidden gems to plug into

Representation pic

Listen to this article Christmas 2024: Here are 10 songs beyond the usual to add to your playlist x 00:00

Mele Kalikimaka by The Andrews sisters: THIS rendition by The Andrews Sisters breaks the stereotype of a white Christmas. The lyrics talk about how Christmas will be green and bright in Hawaii, and the song is portrayed as an Islander’s Christmas greeting. This song works as living proof that Christmas is a festival celebrated by all at a global stage, irrespective of the weather conditions. The Hawaiian name, as you’ve probably guessed, translates to Merry Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Groovy Xmas by The Linda Lindas: As the name suggests, this is a Christmas song one can dance to. It could be a lovely addition to your Christmas playlist, due to the upbeat tempo. The lyrics are well-put with iconic references to Santa, the Grinch, Charlie Brown and pumpkin spiced lattés. These references hit all the right spots for the listener, especially when in need of Christmas cheer.



A moment from Sia’s Snowman

I wanna be with you (On Christmas day) by The National Parks: Christmas is the season of love, among other things. This song explores the longing for togetherness during this season. One may even call it a love song with a Christmas theme, as it speaks about the various ways the artiste wants to spend Christmas, as long as it is with the one he loves. It also references the birth of Christ.

Space Christmas by Allo’ Darlin: This could definitely make it to the family playlist. It speaks about the hypothetical future where the artiste and her partner spend Christmas in space. It also hints at the idea of how a good, thoughtful Christmas doesn’t depend on the cost of the gift or how elaborate the celebrations are, but simply the intent behind it.

Snowman by Sia: The pop sensation released this track in 2017. With a soothing rhythm, this song can be the calm amidst the Christmas chaos. While the music is calming, the lyrics are deep and could be the perfect balance between the highs and lows this season is bound to bring. The lyrics talk about the snowman crying (melting) while accompanying the artist who goes on to refer to herself as Mrs Snowman in the chorus.



The Jonas Brothers in performance. Pics courtesy/YouTube

Like it’s Christmas by The Jonas Brothers: It is said that ‘Home is where the heart is,’ but the Jonas Brothers, after describing the perfect Christmas in this song, go on to say that every day can be Christmas as long as it is with the right people or person. The chorus reads, “You make every day feel like it’s Christmas,” which is a romantic notion that can make this song the perfect addition to your playlist if you’ve found your senses being taken over by the Christmas love-bug

this season.

Cozy Little Christmas by Katy Perry: Katy Perry made an impression on the Gen-Z crowd with quite a few hits, but four years ago she also came out with a Christmas song. The song speaks about how she doesn’t want fancy expensive gifts but just wishes to spend time with that one special someone. The song is catchy; has Christmas references throughout, along with hints of festive romance.



Elton John (left) and Ed Sheeran in the music video of Merry Christmas

Make it to Christmas by Alessia Cara: While many agree that this season is also the season of heartbreak, this song explores the idea of how hard it is to cope with pain amidst all the Christmas cheer. And so, we see the artiste question if all the heartbreak and pain can just be postponed to after the season is over, because who wants to spend this time alone? If you find yourself in similar situations during this festive time, this song might be for you.

Merry Christmas by Ed Sheeran Ft Elton John: Ed Sheeran is quickly becoming one of the city’s favourite international artistes with songs for every mood. This song, with its hopeful lyrics and soothing music, make it a must-hear as the year ends. While the lyrics have a certain depth to it, overall the song has a feel-good vibe about it, making it hard to resist a smile. While the song simply aims to wish you a Merry Christmas, it also assures that the past year can be left behind as you look towards new horizons.



Katy Perry in a Santa-inspired outfit

The happiest Christmas tree by Nat King Cole: With an upbeat groove and playful lyrics, this OG track is one that the children will absolutely adore. The music is catchy, and before you know it, the kids around you will be mindlessly singing along to this song. This is one of those Christmas songs that every age-group can enjoy, making it the perfect song to add to a family Christmas playlist.

Available: Apple Music, Spotify

Also listen to:

>> DJ play a Christmas song – Cher (2023)

>> Christmas Lights – Zach Seabaugh (2023)

>> A nonsense Christmas – Sabrina Carpenter (2023)