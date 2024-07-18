A unique weekend workshop blends cognitive exploration with art to help individuals find balance, and decipher complex internal questions

Participants create artworks as an exercise

Listen to this article Explore this unique art therapy workshop in Khar to understand your emotions better x 00:00

When it comes to art and emotions, there are numerous misconceptions. From the hurt and frenzied Van Gogh at work, or a delirious Francisco Goya creating masterpieces on the walls of his house with charcoal, stories abound. Yet, an increasing number of urban citizens are turning to the canvas for answers about themselves.

For first generation art therapist Natasha Singh of the Art & Therapy Studio, it is a familiar experience. She established the studio with co-founder Reena Ramakrishnan in March this year, and has been trying to spread the word since. This weekend, Singh and fellow therapist Amrita Dhillon, will host a one-time only biography workshop in Bandra that blends cognitive and artistic therapy practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

A simple proof of the success of art therapy, Singh points out, is the rise of art workshops. “The environment we live in is stressful and places emphasis on your mental prowess and intellectual abilities. Almost intuitively, people are seeking activities that require them to be present. While they might not truly understand why they are drawn to these activities, they are trying to find a balance through art,” she says.

Over the last decade, Singh has worked with people to help understand this. “Art therapy works best for people who find it difficult to talk about emotions, or are uncomfortable in the verbal therapy space. With these techniques, you can bypass the need to verbalise or intellectualise your feelings,” she notes.

Natasha Singh and Reena Ramakrishnan

This weekend, they will host their first biography workshop in the city. “We will take participants on a journey from birth to present to understand the influences that affect the development of their temperaments,” Singh shares, adding that it will still involve the use of art exercises. “They allow us to access another dimension. For instance, if I ask you to present your temperament at the age of 20 in the form of an animal, what would its nature be? And if I ask to do it at the age you are now, what would change? It is a contemplative exercise that taps into an unconscious expression,” the therapist explains.

But how does it differ from any art workshop? A typical session, we learn, begins with a water colour painting followed by a series of canvas created by the individual. “This is your introduction to me. I am not giving you a host of questions to answer, but rather paintings to explore yourself. Once that is completed, we share the observations and extract more information,” she reveals.

“There is a purpose to these exercises,” Singh points out, adding, “The right material and colours have an effect of freeing or bringing relief. Certain colours are not to be given for certain conditions. They are at the heart of the whole process.”

Despite being a refreshing idea, it’s surprising when Singh reveals that art therapy is still not the most popular choice. “It remains an unexplored medium. It can work on multiple levels as a different approach, support for therapy or even creative development,”

Singh concludes.

ON July 20, 3 pm onwards; July 21, 6 pm onwards

AT Leo Kohinoor, Khar West.

CALL 9820181838 for registration details

COST Rs 6,000 (two days, all material provided)