Holi 2024: Looking for a getaway? Here's why you should pick from these options

Holi at home

This pet-friendly homestay in Lonavala is inviting veteran chef Sherry Mehta to whip up some festive delicacies like Mathura ki kachori, Calcutta moong dal chilla, Dilli golgappe, live Amritsari kulchas/pindi chole and jalebi rabdi. You can also play Holi with other tourists with natural colours made by tribals, indulge in homemade thandai by a septuagenarian and groove to symphonies by local musicians.

At: Manasi Bungalow, near Mapro Garden, Valvan, Lonavala.

Call: 9820068611.

Log on to: @lonavalalocal; @manasibungalow

Cost: Rs 1,500 (includes food, music, non-alcoholic beverages)

A shade of pink

If you are looking to escape from the music, crowds and gulal, sign up for this Holi-special flamingo boat ride, where the only colour allowed is the one spotted on the pink feathered brigade.

Time: 7.30 am to 8.30 am

Meeting point: Bhandup Pumping Station, Eastern Express Highway, Jaihind Colony, Tata Colony, Mulund East.

Log on to: @mumbai_musafir

Cost: Rs 1,490 per person

Theme park party

Add colours to your adventurous rides at this theme park as you avail of the Holi bash featuring acclaimed DJs, a specially curated menu, live acts and a festival parade.

Till: March 27

At: Imagicaa Theme Park, Khalapur.

Cost: Rs 799 onwards