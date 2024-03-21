Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Holi 2024 Looking for a getaway Heres why you should pick from these options
<< Back to Elections 2024

Holi 2024: Looking for a getaway? Here's why you should pick from these options

Updated on: 22 March,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

For the ideal getaway, take your pick from these options

Holi 2024: Looking for a getaway? Here's why you should pick from these options

Pic Courtesy/Facebook

Listen to this article
Holi 2024: Looking for a getaway? Here's why you should pick from these options
x
00:00

Holi at home


This pet-friendly homestay in Lonavala is inviting veteran chef Sherry Mehta to whip up some festive delicacies like Mathura ki kachori, Calcutta moong dal chilla, Dilli golgappe, live Amritsari kulchas/pindi chole and jalebi rabdi. You can also play Holi with other tourists with natural colours made by tribals, indulge in homemade thandai by a septuagenarian and groove to symphonies by local musicians. 
At: Manasi Bungalow, near Mapro Garden, Valvan, Lonavala. 
Call: 9820068611. 
Log on to: @lonavalalocal; @manasibungalow 
Cost: Rs 1,500 (includes food, music, non-alcoholic beverages)


A shade of pink


If you are looking to escape from the music, crowds and gulal, sign up for this Holi-special flamingo boat ride, where the only colour allowed is the one spotted on the pink feathered brigade. 
Time: 7.30 am to 8.30 am 
Meeting point: Bhandup Pumping Station, Eastern Express Highway, Jaihind Colony, Tata Colony, Mulund East. 
Log on to: @mumbai_musafir
Cost: Rs 1,490 per person

Theme park party

Add colours to your adventurous rides at this theme park as you avail of the Holi bash featuring acclaimed DJs, a specially curated menu, live acts and a festival parade. 
Till: March 27
At: Imagicaa Theme Park, Khalapur. 
Cost: Rs 799 onwards

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai travel news Lifestyle news mumbai travel
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK