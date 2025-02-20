ICC Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Where to watch live screening of the match in Mumbai

With the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy India versus Pakistan match lined up for this Sunday, here is our curated list of where you can enjoy the thrill of this cricket rivalry on screen with fellow fans

A moment from the India versus Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy match. PIC/afp

The big showdown

Witness the thrilling clash with live screening and commentary, fan interactions and endless cricket banter at this go-to outlet for sports fans in the western suburbs.

AT The Stables, Andheri-Kurla Road, Peninsula Red Pine Hotel, near Airport Road Metro Station, Andheri East. TIME 2.30 pm onwards LOG ON TO district.in

COST Rs 500

Spectators cheer for team India during a previous cricket match

Bleed blue

Cheer for the men in blue as they battle it out on the field with a fine selection of spirits and cocktails at discounted prices along with snacks like beer battered prawns and delish pizzas.

AT The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar, Indiabulls Financial Center Tower-2, One International Center, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West.

TIME 2.30 pm onwards

CALL 8655897023 (for reservations)

Scores and swigs

Experience the happy hours bonanza at this outlet with a live screening and delicious food as the highly anticipated match unfolds on screening.

AT Woodside Inn, Indian Mercantile Mansion, Wodehouse Road, opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba Causeway. (Other outlets in Andheri and Bandra)

TIME 3 pm to 8 pm



A tub of Bailey’s fondue. Pic courtesy/Cafe out of the Blue

High-voltage fun

Enjoy happy hours with 1+1 offer on beers and cocktails along with sizzlers and fondue at this outlet as you cheer for team India.

AT Cafe Out of the Blue, 14, Union Park Road Number 4, Khar West.

TIME 8 am to 12.30 am

Match the mania

Indulge in a whole range of craft beer and exquisite dishes at this popular venue in the eastern suburb.

AT Independence Brewing Company, Unit 1, Ground Floor, Ventura Building, Central Ave, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

TIME 8 am to 12.30 am

Cricket central

Head over to this popular pub to catch the live screening of the match with unbeatable offers on craft beers in a lively atmosphere.

AT Kadak Brewpub, Xperia mall, Kalyan-Shilphata Road, Dombivli.

TIME 2.30 pm onwards



Pic courtesy/WOODSIDE INN

Ultimate fan fest

Catch the iconic match at this sports bar that promises the ultimate fan experience with a live screening and offers on drinks and food.

AT The Studs – Sports Bar and Grill, Metro Station, Ground Floor, Sagar Pallazio, Andheri-Kurla Road, Sakinaka.

TIME 2.30 pm onwards

CALL 8828582688 (for reservations)

Fan Corner

Check out these community pages across platforms for cricket discussions, trivia and insights

>> Never On The Back Foot: Indulge in spirited post-match analysis, discussions and cricket related trivia.

ON Instagram, YouTube, Spotify and WhatsApp community channel

>> The Uncapped Indians: Keen to analyse which strategy worked and which didn’t with fellow fans? Tune into this channel for match related discussions, strategies and cricket conversations.

ON Instagram, YouTube

>> 2 Sloggers: Catch content creators Taran Singh and Shubham Gaur as they delve deep into cricket discussions and share fun facts and insights for you.

ON Instagram, YouTube, Twitter