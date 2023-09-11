With an eye on building a culture network, the city’s Revolver Club prepares to host its first event for comic collectors

Watch collectors at an event hosted by the club in Mumbai

Listen to this article Mumbai's The Revolver Club to host debut Indian Comics Festival this October x 00:00

For those that might find the annual ComicCon too crowded, a small community of collectors is building together a fan-centric event that hopes to drive discussion and shed light on the creator community.

Helmed by The Revolver Club, the Indian Comics Festival will debut in October this year. “Comic culture has been prevalent in India for almost 50 years now. But it has never been addressed. They have never come together as an Indian platform with a focus on Indian content,” shares Manu Trivedi, co-owner of The Revolver Club. The festival seeks to bring together fans and creators for face-to-face conversations, workshops and interactive events.

ADVERTISEMENT



Manu Trivedi and Jude De Souza

The fest will also be the first comic-centric venture by the community known for its focus on vinyl records and antique collectibles. “There is always an overlap with vinyl collectors and comic book collectors. We hope to integrate the two and build a culture network,” remarks Jude De Souza, founder and co-owner of the club. Trivedi adds that the focus will be on Indian creators such as Anand Radhakrishnan, Abhijeet Kini, Santanu Hazarika, followed by a workshop by Ayushi Rastogi, author of the graphic novel Chhotu: A Tale of Partition and Love. An online contest also offers participants a chance to publish their first comic book. “We hope to make this a more discussion-driven, culture network. As a community, we aim at building multiple facets and have them converge on a platform,” Trivedi notes. It seems like a good start for now.

On: October 7; 2 pm onwards

At: House of Pandora, SV Road, Khar West.

Log on to: @therevolverclub

Entry: By RSVP