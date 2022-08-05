Completely floored!

A floor puzzle helps a teeny hula-hooping wonder from Kandivali reconnect with her love for animals

Samara Pujara tries her hand at the puzzle with her mother, Deepa

When Samara Pujara was only three years old, her parents discovered her love for animals at Hounslow Urban Farm in England, where they were holidaying. Under the supervision of farm workers, the toddler warmed up to rabbits, pigs, chameleons and snakes. This trusting affection for natural bounties makes her eyes sparkle on encountering experiences related to the animal kingdom, shares her mother, Deepa Pujara. Expectedly, a 36-piece puzzle that slaps the world on a 15x21-inch space with original artworks of oceans, countries and fauna, filled Samara with nervous energy. The need to attempt it was real — as real as submitting to a box of candies — but Samara didn’t know where to start.

Called Around The World, the puzzle by Wildpaper has been designed to advance its belief in nature-centric early learning products. While such activities encourage early literacy and motor skills, they also inspire children to question. “She was staring at the poster, mouth agape, wondering how to piece it all together,” Kandivali resident Deepa adds. What did Samara like the most? — “The bright colours. The pieces are nice to hold,” the three and a half-year-old notes. We gather the chunky pieces made to aid grip among tiny tots has pleased the reviewer. Her mother, however, feels that the activity box packs in plenty of information for a child. “It might seem overwhelming, and should be explored as a hobby that demands family time. That helps the child practise while playing with the pieces; it also improves memory and cognition,” she reasons.

After the parts are joined to build a world map in bright shades of blue, the puzzle resembles a refreshing pool set on to their living room floor. Samara’s mother finds it child-friendly as the surface, if drawn on, can be easily cleaned. So, young discoverers can go wild.

AROUND THE WORLD

AGE GROUP: 2.5 to 5 years

TYPE: Floor puzzle

PRICE: Rs 799

RATING: 3/4

AT: wildpaper.in