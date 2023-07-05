Want to keep your little one entertained? Check out this carnival offering 8 fun workshops

Looking for something to keep your little ones busy and something that’s entertaining? Here’s a fun-filled carnival with eight workshops

Previous editions of Warli painting and terracotta plate painting workshops by Book A Workshop. Pics courtesy/Book A Workshop

Now here’s an interesting approach to get kids excited about learning new hobbies. Yogisattva Cafe, Mumbai’s popular spot for vegan food, is coming up with a weekend filled with art sessions, in association with Book A Workshop. The Little Yogi’s Arts Carnival will be conducted at the cafe, and will offer eight different types of workshops designed for children between three and 10 years.

The workshops are planned to provide immersive, sensory experiences, with a focus on creativity and imagination. Children can enjoy a variety of art and craft activities such as making fridge magnets, pom pom photo frames, and painting pebbles and bottles.

“The interesting thing about the carnival is that children will get a chance to try multiple workshops at one location, which are great for neural stimulation and motor coordination. As the carnival is at our cafe, a lot of parents are also getting their family members along. So, the kids will indulge in activities in the beautiful outdoor balcony area, while the parents will enjoy our cafe’s meals with the rest of the family,” said Raveena Taurani, founder, Yogisattva Cafe.



Finger puppet workshop

The Guide’s Top 4 picks

>> Warli kulhad: The session will introduce children to the state’s very own traditional Warli art. On earthen kulhad (cup made of clay or soil), they will be taught to paint rural scenes; and these painted cups can also be used later to plant a seed!

>> Tote bag painting: This makes for a fun, creative way to not only guide children to use cloth bags, but also teach them how to paint a tote. Various wooden blocks can be used to imprint designs on the 100 per cent cotton bag; or they can paint whatever their heart desires — the tote is their canvas!

>> Terracotta plate painting: Children can experiment with their painting skills on earthen terracotta plates. There is a lot of space to colour and create pretty home decor that can later adorn the walls of their homes.

>> Finger puppet: Here, kids will get the opportunity to create cute little animals at the finger puppet station. With felt paper, they will be taught how to make little dinosaurs and bunnies.

On: July 7 and 8; 12 pm to 6 pm

At: Yogisattva Cafe, Pinnacle House, 15th Road, next to Pawan Heightz, Khar West

Log on to: yogisattva.com

Cost: Rs 1,500 (one-day pass) and Rs 2,700 (two-day pass)