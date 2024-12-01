Indian crafts are coming back to contemporary wardrobes in innovative and interesting ways, thanks to the trending craftcore aesthetic. Here’s how to get it right

Sonam Kapoor styles a sari with a boho-inspired blouse and bag. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Want to bring Indian crafts to your wardrobe? Here's how you can ace the craftcore aesthetic x 00:00

You can complain about social media forcing the ubiquitous beige aesthetic down everyone’s throat until you’re hoarse, but there’s no denying that viral trends have been instrumental in sparking interest among younger generations about India’s rich legacy of craftsmanship. As proof, we offer you the latest trend that’s being adopted with gusto by Gen-Z — craftcore.

ADVERTISEMENT



Kalki Koechlin sports a printed jacket

And no, we’re not referring to your grandma’s doilies being repurposed as napkins or kerchiefs, but rather a more fascinating fusion of heritage Indian crafts and textiles with contemporary silhouettes. “Craftcore is a contemporary fashion aesthetic that celebrates both heritage and innovation,” explains fashion designer Sanjana Bubber. In that, the trend focuses on highlighting the beauty of Indian textiles and techniques, while elevating everyday garments into artistic statements, she adds.

Maximal, minimal and everything in between



A block printed shirt paired with blue trousers

“Some of the crafts we’re seeing on contemporary clothing include khadi, chikankari, indigo dying, daboo, kalamkari, Banarasi, ikkat, bagh, kantha, Chanderi, bandhani and phulkari. For wearers, it represents a fresh perspective of how fashion can celebrate Indian culture, sustainability and individuality,” says Bubber. For a more statement look, she suggests incorporating crafts into major silhouettes such as shirts, pants, trousers, blouses and dresses.



Karisma Kapoor wears a blazer with a dress to complete the look

>> A khadi, indigo-dyed or ajrakh-printed shirt, for example, can be dressed down with distressed jeans, loose chinos, or even simple khadi pants for a balanced look. If you’re keen to make a bold fashion statement, you can experiment with contrasting patterns or prints, in the form of ikkat trousers, or a pair made of Chanderi linen. For visual balance, add solid black or white tee, or a white button-down shirt.



Vijay Varma in maroon high waist hand-embroidered trousers

>> A kalamkari or chikankari blouse, or a bandhani top in vibrant colours can be paired with tailored trousers or a flared skirt. For an edgier ensemble, wear a fitted short skirt or ripped denim jeans.

>> When it comes to dresses, a patola silk dress is perfect for formal events, while chikankari embroidered shift dresses exude a delicate air of refinement. Ikkat prints work well in both maxi and shift styles, and you can experiment with bold patterns. Indian textiles are a bold statement in themselves, which makes it easier to style these pieces. They also work well with relaxed silhouettes.



Sanjana Bubber

>> For menswear, a khadi kurta in a lean cut can easily replace a shirt when paired with distressed jeans or chinos.

>> You could also wear your pick of Indian textiles in blazers and bomber jackets. For instance, a phulkari blazer with distressed jeans and tee, or an ikkat bomber jacket with tee and formal well-fitted trousers will instantly ensure that your look stands out.

>> Craftcore can also be minimal and chic, with subtle craft elements added as accents to your overall outfit. A hand-embroidered chikankari cuff or block printed lining in a tailored blazer can add visual interest without overwhelming your look. You could also keep it simple with khadi basics and natural-dyed products that celebrate Indian hand craftsmanship. Bubber notes that such accents can add a touch of luxury to your look.



Fashion researcher Arti Sandhu in a bandhani tie-dye indigo outfit (right) Pair your craftcore overshirts with solid tees or printed trousers

>> Another easy way to add crafty elements to your existing wardrobe is to add artsy accessories. Handcrafted sandals made of block printed fabric, sneakers made of naturally-dyed fabric, or a tote bag featuring ajrakh or ikkat prints can add visual depth to a modern look, as can statement jewellery. Hand-embroidered jewellery is having a fashion moment on social media and can infuse your look

with femininity.