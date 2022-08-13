Visit this open-air butterfly garden on Ghodbunder Road this weekend

This Sunday, visit an open-air butterfly garden on Ghodbunder Road that comes to life with vibrant new colours in the rainy season

Striped tiger

As the monsoon reaches its pointy end, the city and its suburbs welcome several unique butterfly species. This weekend, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) is organising a visit to the Ovalekar Wadi that will offer a window to this natural spectacle. According to Asif Khan, BNHS associate officer of programmes, “Butterflies often dislike strong showers, so, as the downpour begins to recede, we might be able to spot many of them.” This is because different types of plants blossom at this time of year that attract butterflies, as opposed to other times when they are more scattered. Let’s take a look at four unique species that you can spot this time.



Gaudy baron

1 Blue oak leaf: This butterfly has a unique defence mechanism and has an underwing that is brown in colour with a pattern that resembles a leaf. The hind side of the wing even has a protrusion that looks like the base of a leaf.

2 Blue mormon: This butterfly belongs to the Swallowtail butterfly group. It is the state butterfly of Maharashtra and until recently, was the largest one to be found in the state. It lost its title to the Southern birdwing after it was reported in the state. The caterpillar of this butterfly feeds on rutaceous plants that are plants of the citrus family.



Blue oakleaf. Pics Courtesy/Asif Khan

3 Striped tiger: This one belongs to the Danainae group of butterflies that are sometimes referred to as Brush-footed butterflies. The body of this butterfly is leathery and has an unpleasant taste and smell, which makes it a defendant against predators. Because of this, the butterfly is mimicked by the Lacewing butterfly species as well as the female of the Danaid eggfly that mimics the Plain tiger.



Asif Khan

4 Gaudy baron: This butterfly is from the Nymphalid family. Some of the colours of this species are visible because of the light refracting from their scales, which causes iridescence; so, the shade can change with the angle of light that hits it. Also, unlike popular belief, not all butterflies feed on nectar. The Gaudy baron, like other baron species, will feed on rotting fruit and tree sap, and hence it cannot be found on flowers, but on the forest floors on fallen fruits.

On: August 14; 8.30 am

Meeting Point: Ovalekar Wadi, near village bus stop, Ghodbunder Road

Email: programmes@bnhs.org

Cost: Rs 600 (members) Rs 700 (others)