Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Relive moments from Schitts Creek at Cat Cafe Studio this Saturday

Relive moments from Schitt's Creek at Cat Cafe Studio this Saturday

Updated on: 19 July,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

If you are a die-hard fan of this popular Canadian TV sitcom, prepare for an evening full of laughter, nostalgia, exciting trivia and games in the company of cats

Relive moments from Schitt's Creek at Cat Cafe Studio this Saturday

A moment from the show. Pic Courtesy/Youtube

Relive moments from Schitt's Creek at Cat Cafe Studio this Saturday
Test your knowledge about Roland’s antics, Alexis’s escapades, and David’s iconic one-liners at a session for fans of the hit show, Schitt’s Creek. Held every second or third week of the month at Cat Café Studio, the event is a draw among fans of different shows. Lamya Kapadia, its executive director explains, “The nights are driven by the audience’s demand and suggestions. Each session features curated questions across three engaging rounds. We try to keep the segments fresh and interesting.”


The first round, Lucky Questions, allows everyone to participate by randomly selecting a question. The second round challenges participants to identify who said memorable quotes from the show, testing their knowledge of characters like Moira and David. The final round, called 2 Truths and a Lie, adds intrigue to the competition. Beyond entertainment, the trivia night serves a heartfelt purpose. Kapadia shares, “One of the reasons we do this trivia night is so that individuals can spend time with our cats.” The event supports cat adoption, featuring rescued and disabled cats looking for loving homes. “We want individuals to interact with them, and eventually fall in love with them so they can give them a home,” she adds. The session entails prizes for winners amidst a vibrant atmosphere in the company of felines to celebrate these much-loved characters of the hit TV show.


ON July 20; 6 pm
AT Cat Café Studio, Versova, Andheri West. 
LOG ON TO @catcafestudio 
ENTRY Rs 300


