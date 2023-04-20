Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Cut off the urban noise at this nature soaked weekend getaway near Mumbai

Cut off the urban noise at this nature-soaked weekend getaway near Mumbai

Updated on: 20 April,2023 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

From naps in hammocks, and open-water swimming sessions, to live screenings of sporting events, this is a rare opportunity to make new friends and rejoice in good company

Cut off the urban noise at this nature-soaked weekend getaway near Mumbai

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article
Cut off the urban noise at this nature-soaked weekend getaway near Mumbai
x
00:00

Big screen weekend


Take some time off from the urban chaos to visit Adoshi in Thane for a nature-soaked weekend. From naps in hammocks, and open-water swimming sessions, to live screenings of sporting events, this is a rare opportunity to make new friends and rejoice in good company.
On: April 21 to April 23
Time: 5 pm to 10 am
Log on to: tentsandtrails.com
Cost: Rs 999




life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK