Music and art: Attend these unique experiences in Mumbai this week

Indira Naik in performance. Pic Courtesy/Facebook

Calming beats

Relax to the beats of thumri, sufi and kajri at Bheegi Jaun Main Piya, a melodious performance by classical singer Indira Naik and her band which includes Amar Sangam Das on guitar, Samar Khan on tabla and Suprit Gaikwad on keyboards. The 90-minute-long session will feature original compositions by Naik in kajri, thumri and dadra forms, expressing the romance and celebrations of the ongoing monsoon.

On: July 14; 8 pm

At: Creative Adda 191, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 400

Colours of bliss

If you find your interest in art a challenge, this tote bag painting workshop might be the right place to sharpen your skills. The theme is beach bliss. All supplies will be provided on location.

On: July 16; 11 am to 2 pm

At: Doolally Taproom, Multilink House, 3rd Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Log on to: doolally.in

Cost: Rs 1,400