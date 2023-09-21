Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Here are two engaging activities to unwind this weekend in Mumbai

Here are two engaging activities to unwind this weekend in Mumbai

Updated on: 21 September,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

The space is open to all age groups

Here are two engaging activities to unwind this weekend in Mumbai

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Here are two engaging activities to unwind this weekend in Mumbai
x
00:00

Jumpin’ happy times


Looking for a fun way to destress? Walk into this 40,000-sq-ft indoor arena that includes over 100 wall-to-wall trampolines, free jumping spaces, cliff jumps, big bag, zip-line, mini bounce areas and activities. The space is open to all age groups. 
On September 21 onwards; 12 pm onwards
At: Bounce, Infiniti Mall, Malad, New Link Road, Mindspace, Malad West
Log on to: bounceinc.in 
Call: 8069980808
Cost: Rs 826 onwards


Welcome serenity


Take part in a sound bath experience and flow workshop at The Well’derness event hosted by Cope Culture. The evening aims to use sound and movement to help you rejuvenate. 
On: September 24; 10 am onwards
At: Versova Social, Bharat Nagar, Versova, Andheri West
Log on to: @copeculture_
Call: 9028214908
Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK