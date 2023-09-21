Here are two engaging activities to unwind this weekend in Mumbai

The space is open to all age groups
Jumpin’ happy times
Looking for a fun way to destress? Walk into this 40,000-sq-ft indoor arena that includes over 100 wall-to-wall trampolines, free jumping spaces, cliff jumps, big bag, zip-line, mini bounce areas and activities. The space is open to all age groups.
On September 21 onwards; 12 pm onwards
At: Bounce, Infiniti Mall, Malad, New Link Road, Mindspace, Malad West
Log on to: bounceinc.in
Call: 8069980808
Cost: Rs 826 onwards
Welcome serenity
Take part in a sound bath experience and flow workshop at The Well’derness event hosted by Cope Culture. The evening aims to use sound and movement to help you rejuvenate.
On: September 24; 10 am onwards
At: Versova Social, Bharat Nagar, Versova, Andheri West
Log on to: @copeculture_
Call: 9028214908
Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards