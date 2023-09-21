The space is open to all age groups

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Here are two engaging activities to unwind this weekend in Mumbai x 00:00

Jumpin’ happy times

Looking for a fun way to destress? Walk into this 40,000-sq-ft indoor arena that includes over 100 wall-to-wall trampolines, free jumping spaces, cliff jumps, big bag, zip-line, mini bounce areas and activities. The space is open to all age groups.

On September 21 onwards; 12 pm onwards

At: Bounce, Infiniti Mall, Malad, New Link Road, Mindspace, Malad West

Log on to: bounceinc.in

Call: 8069980808

Cost: Rs 826 onwards

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome serenity

Take part in a sound bath experience and flow workshop at The Well’derness event hosted by Cope Culture. The evening aims to use sound and movement to help you rejuvenate.

On: September 24; 10 am onwards

At: Versova Social, Bharat Nagar, Versova, Andheri West

Log on to: @copeculture_

Call: 9028214908

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards