Stylist shares tips to pull off culottes

When the temperature drops, wear a jacket over your culottes

What do you wear when it’s too hot for full-length trousers but not sunny enough to switch to shorts? We recommend culottes or calf-grazing trousers that were all the rage in the early noughties but were soon relegated to fashion purgatory for being too frumpy. As it turns out that comfort and practicality will never truly go out of style, and culottes have made a comeback, taking over every sphere of your wardrobe in the process — from casual to corporate, and everything in between.



As culottes make a comeback, actress Sonam Kapoor pairs them with a matching blazer and pumps.

As with most throwback trends, the key to making culottes fashion-forward lies in how you style them, points out celebrity stylist Mitali Ambekar. “Choose culottes that fall just below the knee or at your mid-calf, while ensuring a good fit at the waist and hips,” she suggests, emphasising on their sheer functionality for the changing weather and the monsoon. She, and fashion stylist Khushboo Mishra lay down a few guidelines.

Keeping it casual

“For a relaxed everyday look, pair your culottes with a simple t-shirt or a casual shirt,” says Mishra. She adds, “A fitted top balances the volume of the culottes, while a loose shirt or top creates a laid-back vibe. Pair your culottes with sneakers or flat sandals to keep your outfit comfortable and practical.” Layer with a denim jacket or a cosy cardigan when the mercury drops and accessorise with minimal jewellery such as studs or a delicate necklace. Add a crossbody bag to complete your look. Ambekar also recommends breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen and denim for casual ensembles.



Mitali Ambekar and Khushboo Mishra

Corporate chic

Fabrics such as wool, knits and crepe work best for professional looks, says Ambekar. “Monochromatic outfits can create a seamless and polished appearance, while layering with blazers, cardigans and trench coats adds an air of sophistication. Instead of high-heeled pumps and block heels that can elongate the legs and throw off your proportions, opt for pointed-toe flats or loafers. Keep your upper half structured with tailored blouses so that your outfit looks more polished; too much volume at the top can make you look underdressed,” she advises. Mishra suggests pairing your culottes with a crisp button-down shirt or a fitted blouse, tucking it in to define your waist and create a streamlined look. “Wear understated jewellery such as pearls or thin chains around your neck. Carry a structured tote bag, and add a tailored blazer in a neutral colour as finishing touches,” she says.

Dress them up

Culottes can be an interesting choice for a night out around town, says Mishra. She advises wearing them with a statement top or a fitted bodysuit, to highlight your silhouette. “Heeled sandals or ankle boots can elevate the look; so, choose a heel height that you’re comfortable with for extra confidence. Add a touch of glamour with statement jewellery, such as bold earrings, a chunky bracelet or a cuff. Complete the look with a clutch bag or a small, embellished handbag,” she says. For those who dare, culottes paired with a matching blazer and pumps can elevate your look to eye-catching levels.