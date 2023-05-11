Lohani Dance Theatre’s new piece promises to be a visual treat for modern dance aficionados

A couple of moments from the production’s rehearsals at the Mahalaxmi space

Lohani Dance Theatre's new piece brings to Mumbai a visual treat for all dance lovers

Deeply affected by a newspaper photograph that depicted a Syrian child uttering his last words: “I’m going to tell God about everything,” choreographers Neeraj Lohani and Reshma Sharma began conceptualising a contemporary dance performance that would reflect sentiments of great loss and unbearable grief. That is how Letter was born two years ago. Initially a four-minute piece, it has now evolved into a 55-minute performance, comprising six dancers. It will be showcased in its new format for the first time with the help of G5A Foundation, and additional support from BNP Paribas.

Letter is the fourth project to emerge from the foundation’s In-Residence programme — an initiative that allows artistes to pitch ideas, collaborate with their production team to develop them, and bring them to life on their experimental stage for long runs. When we asked Sharma what it took to turn a short piece into a broader performance, she admitted that the process was an interesting challenge for the team. “It involved multiple discussions and conversations. We were constantly considering what one would think if they were put in the shoes of a refugee who returns after war and hopes that someone somewhere is listening to their story. That’s what we wanted this performance to be about. We researched and watched interviews and tried to broaden our vocabulary to be able to embody all of that because ultimately our language of expression is our dance.”

Mumbai-based Lohani, who led the choreography, along with his team, had been in conversation with G5A for the last five to six months. One of the beautiful things about this programme is that the artistes get to use the space uninterrupted and mould their pieces according to the setup for a week. “We plan nothing else in that week. We work with the artistes, bounce ideas off each other, and get feedback if required. That’s how each project offers something unique,” shares Ritu Varier, who leads the G5A Forum.

The performance will be preceded by a repertoire workshop and an open rehearsal this evening. “This is to encourage young dancers who want to break away from technique and come and experience something new through a small section of our dance,” adds Sharma. The piece in its new form will also carry the magic of Keith Sequeira and Varun Gupta’s music, which is inspired by elements from everyday life.

From May 12 to May 14; 8 pm to 9 pm

At G5A Warehouse, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi West.

Cost Rs 499 onwards