Mumbai Tango Marathon puts spotlight on the Latin American dance style

The annual celebration of the Mumbai Tango Marathon brings an array of shopping, performances and workshops to the city

A moment from the previous edition

There will be rhythm. There will be moves. There will be style,” promises Kruti Gandhi, founder of Abrazo Tango as we get on a call early in the evening. Gandhi is in preparation for the second edition of the Mumbai Tango Marathon, which begins tomorrow. The three-day event will mark a gathering of professional tango performers from all over Mumbai in a celebration of the Latin dance.

Kruti Gandhi

“After our first edition in 2023, we were surprised at how many people were looking forward to such events,” shares Gandhi who began her journey with tango in 2015. To this end, the group of Gandhi, and co-founders Tanvi Shah and Ajinkya Deshpande curated a series of events that spans across the spectrum of music, fashion, cuisine and dance from Latin American culture.



The festival will be a mix of workshops and captivating performances

Fashion, for instance, is a key part of the tango tradition. Gandhi explains, “People do not often understand how important the apparel and shoes are to a tango dancer. They are shaped to fit and enable movement in a particular way. As a professional, I have often had to spend much time sourcing the right shoes for my competitions. So, we decided to host a tango fair this year where people can walk in and buy apparel, footwear, and memorabilia connected to the dance form.”



A performance from 2023

The three-day event is divided into multiple events for professional and amateur dancers, she adds. “The first day is earmarked for professional dancers, with workshops and sessions introducing them to the many forms and techniques,” Gandhi notes. Saturday, she adds, is specifically a celebration of the dance form. With over 20 hours of dancing performances, combined with the tango fair and workshops, it is open to everyone. “It is the perfect way to dip your feet in and experience the social effect of tango as a dance form,” she remarks.

The performances are also reflective of a growing demand for the dance form in the city. “Tango is different, and more complex to other Latin forms like salsa or bachata. It is definitely growing in popularity, and since our last edition, we have noticed an overwhelming number of people demanding more such events in the city. The annual event might be a good start to it,” Gandhi concludes.

ON September 20 to 22; 11 am onwards

AT Girgaon; Nariman Point (venues shared upon registration).

LOG ON TO @abrazo_tango on Instagram

CALL 9987586384 (Kruti Gandhi)

