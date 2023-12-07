Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Feeling low This journal cum mood tracker AI app can help you

Feeling low? This journal-cum-mood tracker AI app can help you

Updated on: 07 December,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

While functioning like a traditional notes or diary app, Reflectly tracks your mood through the weeks

Feeling low? This journal-cum-mood tracker AI app can help you

The mood tracking section from the app

Listen to this article
Feeling low? This journal-cum-mood tracker AI app can help you
x
00:00

Some days, you wake up bursting with energy, determined to seize the day, other days, you make do with store bought motivation. This writer discovered Reflectly on one of those slow days where nothing seems to be going right. The app is a journal-cum-mood tracker powered by Artificial Intelligence. While functioning like a traditional notes or diary app, Reflectly tracks your mood through the weeks. Users can access this data in the form of charts, trendlines and graphs. The mascot, a stress-ball, throws challenges at you every day, but not the kind you’d imagine. This writer’s challenge for today was to look at everything from the positive side of things!


Log on to all app stores



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide Lifestyle news culture news Health And Wellness health Mental Health

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK