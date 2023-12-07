While functioning like a traditional notes or diary app, Reflectly tracks your mood through the weeks

The mood tracking section from the app

Listen to this article Feeling low? This journal-cum-mood tracker AI app can help you x 00:00

Some days, you wake up bursting with energy, determined to seize the day, other days, you make do with store bought motivation. This writer discovered Reflectly on one of those slow days where nothing seems to be going right. The app is a journal-cum-mood tracker powered by Artificial Intelligence. While functioning like a traditional notes or diary app, Reflectly tracks your mood through the weeks. Users can access this data in the form of charts, trendlines and graphs. The mascot, a stress-ball, throws challenges at you every day, but not the kind you’d imagine. This writer’s challenge for today was to look at everything from the positive side of things!

Log on to all app stores

ADVERTISEMENT