Let your kids write 'Letters to Santa' with this unique initiative in Bandra

(L) A handy template for the letters to Santa; (R) The toy collection drum is placed next to the postbox (Pics courtesy: Facebook)

‘TIS the time of the year when children end up scurrying around, looking for pens, and notepads to write their annual letter to Father Christmas. For all its celebration, scrumptious dinners, diverse desserts, and plentiful shopping, Christmas is also a season of giving and thinking of others around us. Walk down St Andrews Road, past the Bandra Gymkhana, and you will come across a unique initiative.

The neighbourhood residents have gathered to create a special postbox for ‘Letters to Santa’. If you are looking to keep the dream of Santa alive in your little one, head over to help them drop a letter to St Nick (Nicholas, for the uninitiated).

Bring along pre-loved toys as well as stuffed cuddly bears and speedy toy cars that might find new homes among less fortunate children. After all, that’s the true spirit of Christmas.

Till December 25

At Delima Apartments, St Andrews Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra West.