Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Let your kids write Letters to Santa with this unique initiative in Bandra

Let your kids write 'Letters to Santa' with this unique initiative in Bandra

Updated on: 18 December,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

Share the joy this festive season by participating in a fun residents’ initiative

Let your kids write 'Letters to Santa' with this unique initiative in Bandra

(L) A handy template for the letters to Santa; (R) The toy collection drum is placed next to the postbox (Pics courtesy: Facebook)

Listen to this article
Let your kids write 'Letters to Santa' with this unique initiative in Bandra
x
00:00

‘TIS the time of the year when children end up scurrying around, looking for pens, and notepads to write their annual letter to Father Christmas. For all its celebration, scrumptious dinners, diverse desserts, and plentiful shopping, Christmas is also a season of giving and thinking of others around us. Walk down St Andrews Road, past the Bandra Gymkhana, and you will come across a unique initiative.


The neighbourhood residents have gathered to create a special postbox for ‘Letters to Santa’. If you are looking to keep the dream of Santa alive in your little one, head over to help them drop a letter to St Nick (Nicholas, for the uninitiated).


Bring along pre-loved toys as well as stuffed cuddly bears and speedy toy cars that might find new homes among less fortunate children. After all, that’s the true spirit of Christmas.


Till December 25
At Delima Apartments, St Andrews Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra West.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

christmas Christmas 2024 Bandra mumbai mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK