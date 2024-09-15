As social media goes into overdrive with its latest fad of dopamine dosing through planned activities, experts help us unravel the science behind it and common mistakes to avoid while crafting your own dopamine menu

A balanced dopamine menu can you help you regulate the hormone healthily. Representation pic

What is a dopamine menu? Experts dissect the new trend, highlight common mistakes

Social media is at it again, and this time, it centres around discovering happiness. The latest trend making waves online focuses on creating a hormonal balance through habits rather than by simply scrolling along. Called a dopamine menu, these programmes are a personalised list of activities designed to boost dopamine levels, improve mood, and prevent doom scrolling. The concept was popularised by multiple influencers from Jessica McCabe on her YouTube channel How to ADHD, to Payton Sartain on her podcast, Note to Self. The trend started going viral after actor Eva Longoria shared her own insight on the idea recently.

Dopamine 101

“Dopamine, often called the happy hormone, starts to peak from the moment we wake up and gradually decreases as the day progresses,” explains Tejashri Acharya, child counsellor and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) practitioner. The menu thus, becomes a tool for mindfulness, aimed towards building healthy

habits.

Payton Sartain in her podcast

Dr Chinmay Patkar, MBBS, DPM, psychiatrist, explains the need to structure when building a dopamine menu. The tasks, he suggests, should be divided based on their importance and the time they require. “Small, low-effort activities or appetisers such as putting clothes away are best done at the start of your day to maintain healthy dopamine levels. Mains comprise essential tasks like work or exercise that are often mundane but rewarding, once completed. Desserts are feel-good activities at the end of the day,” he explains. This gradual increase is to avoid overstimulation and limit engagement with dopamine hijackers — dangerously addictive dopamine-releasing activities like endlessly scrolling through social media.

Ease into the tasks

The menu’s effectiveness relies on its practicality and efficiency. “It’s important to manage expectations, as not all activities will provide instant gratification, and the absence of quick fixes can lead to disappointment,” explains Acharya.

Simple stretches at your workdesk can help

Spreading your activities throughout the day also ensures better consistency. “For instance, you can do basic stretches at your workplace, take a walk in the sun if possible, or eat fruits like apples or watermelon for an instant dopamine boost,” suggests nutritionist Saloni Kothari.

A routine that lasts

A dopamine menu should also prioritise enjoyment, and not feel like a chore. “Include activities that you look forward to. Learn to savour simple, mundane moments like making coffee,” says Dr Patkar, adding, “Do not burden yourself with tasks.” The key, Acharya notes, is to tailor the activities to your personal preferences; enjoyable activities are more likely to be repeated.

A dopamine menu is split into appetisers, mains and dessert

Kothari also emphasises the importance of adopting a fibre-rich diet to sustainably maintain stable hormone levels in the long term. “Eating a balanced diet of fruits, nuts, and dairy can help as these foods are a great source of dopamine.” Exercise is another mood booster, as regular workouts release endorphins and help you tap into your happy hormones and enhance your overall well-being.

Saloni Kothari

Avoid the pitfalls

Overstacking and having unrealistic expectations is an obstacle for creating a successful menu. “A giant menu with a lot of activities might feel good in theory, but will create an unrealistic motivation curve from thought to action,” explains Patkar. Self-awareness plays a crucial role in this activity.

A dopamine menu can include exercise and quality sleep

While Patkar believes that the chances of any significant risks in going overboard with dopamine menus are slim, Acharya argues otherwise. “Over reliance on these activities can cause a dopamine crash, eventually leading to a burnout. They can become draining especially while balancing a hectic life.”

Dr Chinmay Patkar and Tejashri Acharya

Comparing your progress with others and obsessing over results can also be counterproductive. “It is important to take things slowly, as these programmes are meant to foster lifelong habits that require time to develop,” Patkar concluded.

Experts suggest a balanced diet of fruits, nuts, and dairy

Pitfalls to avoid

. Do not burden the list with overwhelming tasks.

. Do not expect instant results from activities that offer a long-term dopamine boost.

. Avoid comparing your progress with others to prevent frustration.

. Do not turn the dopamine menu into a rigid to-do list.

. Avoid focusing solely on high dopamine activities as it can cause overstimulation.

Fix your dopamine

. Build momentum with small, low-effort tasks.

. Balance the list by adding both calming and stimulating activities to prevent burnout.

. Choose enjoyable activities that feel rewarding when completed.

. Pair familiar habits with new ones you want to build, like gratitude journaling while on your daily commute.

. Break down your goals and focus on small, actionable steps to avoid overwhelming yourself.