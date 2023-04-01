Don’t get fooled by this

A day for pranks, childish schemes and outrageous ideas, it can be the perfect cure for hectic weekdays

You made a boo-boo! An impish sentence synonymous with today’s date can often bring out the child in every individual. The April Fool’s Day, celebrated across the globe today is surely one of the most wholesome celebrations created by mankind. A day for pranks, childish schemes and outrageous ideas, it can be the perfect cure for hectic weekdays. And what better way to spend it than drinking a chilled beer at a chic eatery with friends.

BrewDog Midtown Mumbai will be providing the second serving of their chilled beers to customers at Rs 1 throughout the first week of April. Karan Jain, CEO BrewDog India, shares, “We all grew up with fun pranks on April 1. It’s nostalgic, and we thought of coming up with something fun at our bars. That’s how we got this idea! It’s hard to find anything for just Rs 1 these days. We are going a step ahead and are offering our most iconic craft beers (every second beer) for just a single rupee for an entire week. It’s no joke and definitely not a prank. You can visit our bars to find out!”

Till: April 8; 12 pm to 7 pm every day

At: BrewDog Midtown, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel