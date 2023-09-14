Feeling left out because America is celebrating their National Doodle Day on September 15? We decided to have our own fun, and invited four talented city doodlers to showcase their work and tell us how to pick up doodling

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Four Mumbai doodlers share tips on how to pick up doodling x 00:00

The term doodling may have been used to depict absent-minded scribbling, but don’t dismiss the art form as a pastime that unravels on the last page of a notebook. Four Mumbai doodlers and artists, who celebrate the creative and therapeutic impact of doodling, tell us what inspires them, how they approach their canvas, and their tips for beginners.

Daily inspiration

ADVERTISEMENT

Saloni Patel, illustration artist, @moodyymoo

Inspiration can come from any part of my day like instances with my dog, experiencing certain emotions and the moments I observe around me. I often go back to certain topics like period humour, women’s perspectives and stigmatised topics.

Tips

1 Make doodling a daily practice; it can be a form of journalling, which is therapeutic.

2 Be reckless on the paper; explore and be creative.

Tool of self-expression

Amal Nair, Kirthi Pillai and Yash Shetty from Doodle Mapuls

Doodling in a team of three helps to bring in different ideas and strengths, it makes the final work three times better. While we ideate together, we divide the execution part between sketching, line work and colouring. Doodling is a language and a powerful tool to express ideas and thoughts.

Tips

1 Ideate well and think of creative ways to express the idea.

2 Trust the process; don’t worry about the end result, just get started and keep at it.

3 You don’t need fancy tools; start with a marker and explore the world of doodling.

Mumbai, my muse

Diya Mary Joseph, graduate, architecture and founder of @dheemilocal

I began doodling in 2020; I would recall memories of train travel on paper to relive them. Later, I would doodle live while travelling in the train. The subjects that interest me are small moments that define our humanity and us as Mumbaikars — like looking out for each other, moments of joy and spontaneity, and adapting to the train journey or just trying to get through the day.

Tips

1 There are no rules for doodling; you have the creative freedom. Even if you are doodling from a reference or are live sketching, so much of your interpretation and personality flows into the work, which results in a unique creation.

2 I craft a small book with the empty sides of used printing paper, so I’m not afraid of messing up a new book or page.

Practise, practise

Hari Chakyar, creative director at a digital marketing agency, @harichakyar

I started maintaining a daily visual journal a few years ago where I’d draw the highlight of my day. My style includes doodles and scribbles, usually done with a black drawing pen on white paper. Some days, if I’m feeling particularly inspired, I add colour. I doodle as a way to train myself since I aspire to become a graphic novelist one day. This will require me to make many sequential illustrations, and the more I practise, the faster and better I’ll get at it.

Tips

1 Doodle for yourself, and because it’s fun. There’s no right or wrong. And don’t compare your work to someone else’s.

2 Doodle in one place, like a drawing book or a notepad. Note the date on each page. This way, you’ll be able to track your journey. Doodle when you can, and whatever you can.

DOODLE-Y GOOD BUYS

The Guide’s top picks for doodle creators

. Hand-bound art journals

LOG ON TO thestitcheryroom.mini.store

COST Rs 900

. Sakura Pigma micron pens

LOG ON TO scooboo.in

COST Rs 750

. Doodle-inspired rug

LOG ON TO etsy.com

COST Rs 5,521 onwards

. Printable doodle practice paper

LOG ON TO artjournalist.com

. Mini jot books

LOG ON TO doodleholic.com

COST Rs 99 onwards

Scribble and learn

How to learn tutorials

A helpful list of ideas to get you started

LOG ON TO artfulhaven.com/easy-doodles-to-draw

Five-minute drawing hacks and doodling for beginners

LOG ON TO @ShivangiSah7 and @SanaRizvi on YouTube

Practise creative journalling

LOG ON TO academy.mashaplans.com