Maharashtra Day 2023: Mumbai stylists dish handy tips to wear traditional jewellery

To celebrate Maharashtra Day today, we’ve sourced traditional jewellery from households to tell you how to style them best with a modern twist

Sonalee Kulkarni sports chinchapeti, a choker necklace and pairs it with a rani haar and a nath. Pic courtesy/Instagram

One aspect that seamlessly defines Maharashtra’s rich cultural and traditional history is the jewellery that its women have been donning for centuries now. These accessories that once played a key role in the overall look of the typical Maharashtrian woman, seem to have faded away with time. So, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, we decided to hit the rewind button and revive a few traditional styles along with tips on how to wear them with a little help from stylists Mitali Ambekar and Chaitali Kulkarni.

Chinchapeti – Chinchapeti that emerged during the Maratha regime in the 17th century, is usually passed down from one generation to the other. It is a choker necklace made of gold and pearl beads, all woven together. You can wear this with an organza saree and an intricately woven blouse for a traditional look. Pick a saree with a golden finish.

The modern Kolhapuri saaj has only 12 leaves instead of 21

Kolhapuri Saaj – It’s a type of necklace with origins in the Kolhapur region. It is made up of gold beads and has a unique design, with multiple layers of chains and pendants. An original saaj usually has 21 leaves, but modern iterations can see them reduced to 10 or 12. While it is traditionally worn with nauvaris, you can pair this neckpiece with a traditional Paithani and a sleeveless blouse for a modern touch to your look.

Nath – This traditional nose ring is made of gold and studded with pearls and stones. It rose to significance during the Peshwai rule. While the naths worn during that era were bigger, they have decreased in size and weight. Many believe it has Arabic roots, but because it is an ancient piece of jewellery, it’s not possible to source its exact origins. It is one of the few traditional Maharashtrian styles of jewellery that can be paired with a saree, a dress, a kurta as well as a ghagra-choli.



This writer dons a bugadi. Pic/Sameer Sayyad Abedi

Bugadi - A gold earring with a circular ring and a pearl or stone hanging from it, the bugadi is worn on one side of the ear and is considered a symbol of one’s marital status. While its origins can be traced to Karnataka, it has Maharashtrian influences as well, and is believed to have originated from the states’ shared borders. Being an earpiece, bugadis can be worn with traditional attire, but one can also experiment with them with Banarasi ghagra-cholis and silk sarees.

Ambada – This hair accessory is made of gold or silver in a spiral shape with a floral or peacock motif. It is worn at the back of the head, and it holds the hair in a bun. Its roots can be traced back to the Peshwa women who wore it in their hair buns regularly. This also looks best with a Paithani but if you wish to be a bit adventurous, give it a South Indian look by wearing it with a half saree and a bottle-neck blouse.