Calling Mumbai’s kids to celebrate all things-tiger this Saturday

Children dressed up as animals

Enroll your kids in this one-day session to celebrate tigers this weekend in Mumbai at NCPA

If you are yet to figure a plan for your child this weekend, a fun, informative and ‘wild’ all-day session that is part of the NCPA’s annual Summer Fiesta, might make for an immersive experience. The event for children is intended to create awareness and educate them about the importance of environmental conservation.



A girl getting her face painted at a previous edition. Pics courtesy/Sanctuary Photo Library

The Anant Bajaj Paryavaran Mitra-Kids for Tigers initiative supported by Bajaj Electricals Foundation will take place on July 15 in collaboration with Sanctuary Nature Foundation. There’s a lot to do — interactive sessions, workshops, a movie screening, a nature walk, art installations and more. Children can choose from workshops like nature photography, leaf art and face painting; or participate in competitions like poster painting with the theme, Save the tiger, or the fancy dress competition, where kids can dress as any animal living in a tiger habitat.



A girl tries the span your wings at a previous edition

The itinerary includes a special screening of the animated movie, Delhi Safari, directed by Nikkhil Advani. The movie is about a mission to save the forests undertaken by animals that live in the jungle. A leopard cub, mama leopard, a bear, a monkey and a parrot embark on this mission, which explores real-life environmental issues in a way that is easy for the kids to understand. The organisers are expecting a footfall of 500; in order to participate, pre-registration is mandatory.



Bittu Sahgal

“Kids for Tigers, the Sanctuary Tiger Programme has been connecting children’s minds and hearts with nature for over 23 years. The tiger is a metaphor for the entire biosphere, and we are merely resurrecting the ancient veneration for nature taught to us by our ancestors. Today’s Save the Tiger campaign honours the memory of my late friend, Anant Bajaj. And scientists ratify what our children know — that respecting and obeying nature’s ‘rules’ secure our own future,” explains Bittu Sahgal, editor, Sanctuary Asia magazine.

On: July 15, 8 am onwards

At: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Nariman Point

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Entry Free: (Nature Photography and ‘It’s a Tiger Jungle in here!’ are ticketed sessions