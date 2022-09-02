East meets West in fashion: Follow these tips to get an ethnic-western look

Fusion wear isn't new, but it's definitely overlooked when you want to jazz up your wardrobe and get creative. Here are a few tips to achieve fun ethnic-western outfits

Fusion sari outfits. Photo Courtesy: Istock

Following fashion trends can be fun and also help direct you into new styles. But you know what they say about innovation being born from laziness, right? Similarly, we think creativity is at its peak when born from boredom. So if you're done with trends or the rules of fashion, make your own. Here are four fun hacks around fusion wear — a mix of traditional Indian wear and western outfits — to start with and get your creativity flowing.



Prints on denim (left) and Taapsee Pannu wearing sneakers and a sari (right). Photo Courtesy: Pinterest/@taapsee on Instagram



1. Sneakers on saris

We love an elegant sari, but what we love more is just about any twist to a sari. Today, many people are taking the sari out of formal wear and with a little styling, they're rocking a fusion outfit at brunches, casual parties and even at the office. To make it less formal, opt for a cotton or lightweight sari, and wear it with sneakers. If sneakers on saris are still too out of your comfort zone, add your twist with a belt instead.

2. Fusion jewellery

Elevate the basics like shorts and a tee, a summer dress, and even a blazer on jeans by adding Indian-wear accessories to it. You can choose from heavy and colourful Meenakari jewellery for a dressed-up look, or intricate Polki jewellery in smaller pieces for a more casual look. There are no rules, experiment with whatever you have in your jewellery box.



Meenakari jewellery.



3. Desi prints on denim

You can never go wrong with denim. But without risks, fashion can become a little boring. DIY your way into a new closet by mix-and-matching your old one. Take old ethnic wear, torn saris and unused kurtas, cut out different sizes or patterns and stitch them onto old denim apparel like jackets, jeans and shirts. You can even turn them into a new handbag.

4. Sari many ways

Saris are versatile whether you add something unique to them or add parts of a sari on other western outfits. Try crop tops instead of sari blouses or pencil pants on saris — don't forget to pleat the sari differently if you want to show off the new style. For a daring but beautiful look, ditch the blouse altogether and wear a jacket. For this, loop the sari under the jacket on your right shoulder, and over the jacket on your left shoulder. Secure it in place with body tape or just button it up.

