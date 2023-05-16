Goa’s mobile sound machine, Vinyl Ambulance, is set to bring the best of electronic music to a cocktail bar in Navi Mumbai

Iggythedoctor prepares to start a party during Vinyl Ambulance’s 2022 pan India tour. Pic courtesy/Vinyl Ambulance

Goa's Vinyl Ambulance to soon enter Mumbai bringing the best of electronic music

For those aficionados who prefer to dub themselves as party animals, electronic dance music (EDM) is like poetry. It takes a good artiste to get people to experience a genre that has few or no lyrics, and fast beats. Despite its increasing popularity in the city, only a few places know how to throw a party like the ones in Goa. With the intent to spread its net, Vinyl Ambulance, a mobile sound machine is currently on a pan-India tour. It is their first-ever event in the city which will take place in Tales of Tavern, a cocktail bar in Navi Mumbai.

Before the Vinyl Ambulance makes an appearance, the floor will be warmed up by local artistes like Default and Owmee. Around 11 pm, the Vinyl Ambulance, with its founder Ignatius Camilo, AKA Iggythedoctor, will bring in the party with its old-school sound to the venue. “Today’s generation no longer has an organic way of discovering new music. In this Internet-driven society, the factors that audiences consider when engaging with an artiste have very little to do with the music itself. Our goal is to bring the attention back to the music, and away from manufactured, inorganic hype. It is absolutely vital that we switch off our phones, close our eyes, open our ears and genuinely absorb music,” he suggests.

“We hope this event lays the foundation for bigger projects in the future, where we can further integrate and showcase local talent. Eventually, we want to bring our free form, open-air musical shows to audiences in the Mumbai-Pune region. We hope this show will serve as a solid foundation for the growth of independent electronic music,” he signs off.

On: May 20; 8:30 pm onwards

At: Tales of Tavern, Mayuresh Square, Navi Mumbai

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 499