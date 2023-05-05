This new picture book is a great way to introduce kids to true friendship

A new picture book for children narrates the tale of a lonely cat, who is in search of true friendship

Ilustrations from Cat Needs A Friend! Pics Courtesy/Studio Niyet

If this writer were to ask you about the most popular global personality in present times, you might suggest names such as Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber or Dwayne Johnson. But none of them stand a chance in comparison to cats. With a meow here and a purr there — and the advent of cute cat videos on the Internet — they have outdone us as a species. Quite naturally, children like playing with them. Toddlers and preschoolers find companions in the feline creatures as they teach them compassion, responsibility and self-esteem. But is a human family enough for a cat? How do we know if a cat is looking for a friend?

Studio Niyet, a Kochi-based independent comic publisher with the intent of telling humane stories, is set to release their new illustrated book, Cat Needs A Friend! Written by Sanid Asif Ali and illustrated by Vishnu Nair, the picture book draws readers (three to five-year-olds) into a vibrant world where a lonely cat is looking for its buddy. The tale comes alive in bright green and orange colours instantly pulling adults back to their childhood days. “I wanted to narrate a story that bore no heavy messaging, but could charm both kids and grown-ups alike. Picture books can be enjoyed by anyone at any age, and that was my aim with this book, too,” Ali shares. Ask him about his choice of a feline protagonist and he recollects snippets from his growing-up days. “My grandfather was particularly fond of cats. My earliest memories are of cats cuddling up under his bed. He used to feed them regularly and would be annoyed with anyone who tried to shoo them away. Currently, my daughter is obsessed with cats.”

Ali says that he often mulls the creature’s pensive trails. “A cat will make you work hard to earn their love. They expect to be fed everyday. Such qualities make them mysterious.” The question is if Ali’s cat finds a friend to remedy its loneliness.

Vishnu Nair and Sanid Asif Ali

Log on to studioniyet.com (pre-order for a special discount of 20 per cent)

Cost Rs 240