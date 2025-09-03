A weekend session offers city slickers the chance to slow down and experience life’s simple pleasures in the Yeoor Hills

Co-Founded by Dhwani Vora, The Mud Life, a subsidiary of 321 Are You Ready, is an initiative that encourages people to relax and engage in activities that offer a glimpse of a slower life in the agrarian world, away from the hustle .

Children make rotis at a session

“The whole concept of the farm adventure is to give the city kids a chance to experience rural life and form a connection to their roots. There are many people who are unable to visit their native place owing to their busy lives; we wanted to offer them a similar experience near the city and present a slow-paced lifestyle without the influence of gadgets,” shares Vora.



Visitors play with a pet goat at the farm. Pics Courtesy/Tejas Vora

The three-hour session will focus on farm-based activities, with participants interacting with various natural elements. It helps the children to understand and appreciate the efforts of the farmer’s life. “After a brief orientation, people will get to meet and feed the cows. One can plough and sow the seeds in an area dedicated to farming and experience lush vegetation during a 20-minute nature walk. This will be followed by a quick breakfast. Moreover, the children and parents can roast rotis in a traditional sigdi to feed the cows. We also have a terracotta painting session for the kids wherein they paint the mud pots and plant coriander seeds in them to take back home,” the co-founder reveals.



Dhwani Vora

From tiny tots to college-going students and working professionals, the initiative is open to everyone looking for a temporary respite from the hustle of the city. “We want people to experience calmness while providing them an opportunity to feel the loose soil on their feet and step closer to nature,” Vora signs off.

ON September 7 and 14; 9 am to 12 pm

AT Yeoor Hills, Thane. (Address revealed upon registration)

Call 9867325660 (for registration)

COST Rs 999 per person (inclusive of food)