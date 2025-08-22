As a Mumbai man was spotted imitating the viral dance by Indonesian boy Rayyan on a flooded street, ‘aura farming’ has come back into focus. While it may seem like fun, experts not only find the underlying causes but also the good and bad effects of it

More than a month after the Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dikha went viral for his dance on the boat, the recent heavy downpour in Mumbai saw a man in Mumbra imitate the action to perform the dance on a waterlogged street subsequently go viral – showcasing the popularity of the dance. Christened ‘Aura Farming’ by Gen-Z on social media, the dance became popular among celebrities like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and NFL athlete Travis Kelce apart from Paris Saint Germain footballers, and even F1 driver Alex Albon, and the Mumbaikar is one among others including another city child, who was spotted doing the dance while helping at a Ganpati mandal. However, there is more to the viral trend than meets the eye, say Mumbai health experts. Firstly, what is Aura Farming? Dr. Shaunak Ajinkya, consultant psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, explains, “It refers to the deliberate act of behaving or presenting oneself in a way that builds a cool, charismatic, or impressive aura. This can involve striking dramatic poses for photos or videos, maintaining specific body language, wearing certain outfits, and generally doing things that are seen as impressive, even if they are unnecessary for the situation. It suggests that the person is actively trying to appear "cool”, which can sometimes come off as humorous if overdone or not genuine.”

However, there is more to the viral trend than meets the eye, say Mumbai health experts.



Firstly, what is Aura Farming? Dr. Shaunak Ajinkya, consultant psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, explains, “It refers to the deliberate act of behaving or presenting oneself in a way that builds a cool, charismatic, or impressive aura. This can involve striking dramatic poses for photos or videos, maintaining specific body language, wearing certain outfits, and generally doing things that are seen as impressive, even if they are unnecessary for the situation. It suggests that the person is actively trying to appear "cool”, which can sometimes come off as humorous if overdone or not genuine.”

Ruchi Jain, consultant, Psychology at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre says, “It's all about curating an aura of one’s social status that others will admire. One tries to look trendy or charismatic, mostly drawing inspiration from video game mechanics where players farm experience or items to level up their game.”



While on the surface there doesn’t seem to be a problem with such behaviour, Dr Ajinkya says there may be some underlying causes, and they could be:

1. Insecurity: Many people, especially teens and young adults, struggle with self-esteem and identity. "Aura farming" can be a way to compensate for these insecurities by projecting an image of coolness and confidence, hoping to gain approval from peers.

2. Desire for social validation and acceptance: Humans are social creatures with a fundamental need to belong. Cultivating a desirable "aura" can be a strategy to fit in with certain social groups or to be seen as a valuable member of a community. People also naturally desire to be admired and respected. An impressive "aura" may elicit positive attention, compliments, and a higher social standing.

3. Influence of social media: Social media constantly bombards users with images and videos of individuals who are perceived as "cool," "mysterious," or "effortlessly stylish." This creates a template that many try to emulate. Social media platforms encourage the presentation of highly curated and often idealised versions of oneself. Therefore, "Aura farming" naturally extends from this, as individuals aim to craft the "perfect" image or video to garner likes, comments, and followers.

4. Trends and memes: Online life has become highly performative. People are constantly "on display," and "aura farming" is a way to optimise that performance for maximum impact. People may also engage in "aura farming" sometimes to participate in a trend or to be part of the joke.

5. Identity formation: People often "aura farm" to embody qualities they aspire to possess, such as confidence, calmness, or strength. During adolescence, especially, individuals are actively exploring and forming their identity. "Aura farming" provides a way to try on different personas and see how they are received by others. Presenting oneself in a particular way, even if it feels like an act, can sometimes lead to a shift in self-perception. If others react positively to an "aura," it can reinforce a more confident self-image. Thus, in a world that often feels chaotic, cultivating one's image can provide a sense of control over how one is perceived, which can be empowering.

6. Dopamine hits: Receiving positive feedback (likes, comments, attention) on social media triggers dopamine release, creating a cycle of reward that encourages further "aura farming”.

7. Marketing and branding: While "aura farming" is largely a personal phenomenon, it mirrors strategies used in personal branding and marketing. This broader cultural emphasis on “image creation” can trickle down to individualistic behaviours.



Good effects of aura farming

While the causes may seem grave, aura farming can also have many positive effects for people.



For starters, Jain says it boosts confidence, has the potential to showcase creativity, and can potentially lead to positive social interactions.



Dr Ajinkya says it can also enhance social appeal. He explains, “A perceived "cool" look can make an individual more attractive to others, leading to increased social opportunities, friendships, and even romantic interests. People are often drawn to those who seem confident and self-possessed.” It can also help with creating influence, he adds, saying individuals perceived as "cool" or possessing a strong "aura" can frequently exert more influence within their social circles. They may be seen as trendsetters or natural leaders, inspiring others to follow their lead.



With such personal branding, the Mumbai mental health expert says it can also lead to good first impression that can often open doors to new connections or opportunities. “A well-maintained online persona can lead to opportunities in influencing, content creation, or professional networking,” he adds. Lastly, it can also motivate people to engage in genuine self-improvement, such as focusing on hygiene, fashion, fitness, or developing calmer body language.



Bad effects of aura farming

However, Jain says there are also quite a few negative effects. It can also create pressure to maintain appearances, foster a dependence on validation, and negatively impact mental well-being, it can also lead people to have unrealistic standards, feel the pressure to maintain appearance, and depend on validation, and in the process lose their authenticity.

Dr Ajinkya says the most common criticism is also that aura farming often comes across as inauthentic or fake. He explains, “When the effort is too apparent, it can backfire, making the person seem cringeworthy, leading to a loss of respect rather than admiration.”



It may also read a lot of people to being at the risk of behavioural leakage. As people try to act out of character, the Mumbai expert says their genuine emotions or insecurities can "leak" out through subtle tells (nervous laughter, fidgeting, breaking eye contact). This inconsistency can be perceived as insincerity and erode trust.



Even as you focus on the superficial aspects of aura farming, it can distract a person from genuine personal growth. Dr Ajinkya says instead of developing inner confidence, resilience, and true personality, the focus remains on external presentation. This can often lead to exhaustion because of trying to maintain a carefully constructed "aura" can be mentally and emotionally draining. He adds, “It requires constant vigilance over one's appearance, words, and actions, making genuine relaxation and self-expression difficult.” It may also lead people to have unrealistic expectations not only for themselves but other people, and that may often lead to disappoint when it doesn’t work out.

The larger effects may also be the sense of flawed self-perception as relying too much on external validation for one's "aura”, says the city-based doctor, can create a fragile sense of self-worth. “If the "aura" isn't consistently affirmed or if the act is "seen through," it can greatly affect self-esteem and cause feelings of inadequacy or shame,” he adds. Constantly creating an aura may also lead to people fake relationships, as people may be attracted to that persona.